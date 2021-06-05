5 popular Bollywood celebrities and their lookalikes





Ibrahim Quadri’s photos are breaking the internet because of his eerie resemblance to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. People go gaga over her photos because of the different looks between the two. This isn’t the first time, however, that celebrity look-alikes have surprised people with their similarities. Here we take a look at a few more popular Bollywood celebrities and their lookalikes and see if you can tell them apart. Aamna Imran and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai continues to mesmerize audiences with her timeless beauty. Thousands of people come to her for beauty advice, and many want to be like her. However, a Pakistani beauty blogger was fortunate enough to look like the former winner of a beauty pageant. Aamna Imran, from our neighboring country, broke the internet for its similarities to the beauty queen. Navdeep Banga and Priyanka Chopra Vancouver-based fitness blogger Navpreet Banga strikingly resembles former Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra. After her photos went viral, Priyanka joked that she managed to cheat on her mother with the photos of Navpreet. David Saharia and Tiger Shroff Future Assamese actor and model David Saharia became an overnight sensation when fans took a peek at his Tiger Shroff-like photos. The resemblance was not limited to their faces, as David even has a physique that mirrors that of Tiger. The budding artist won the Starlite Mr India held in Assam in 2017. Hammad Shoaib and Ranveer Singh Pakistani resident Hammad Shoaib has become an online sensation for his Ranveer Singh-like features. The resemblance is such that Shoaib in several interviews revealed that he was approached by Ranveer fans in Pakistan who ended up asking for his autograph. He often displays his groovy dance steps on Instagram, another similarity that can be identified. Junaid Shah and Ranbir Kapoor Junaid Shah’s resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor was so similar that late actor Rishi Kapoor used his official Twitter account to share a collage photo of the two, writing that “OMG. My own son has a double “. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Junaid lost his life last year due to a heart attack. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

