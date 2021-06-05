Entertainment
Anna Friel: I thought acting would be a hobby, never a job | Life and style
I do not know which memory came first: falling down the stairs and knocking over our Christmas tree, buying my first nail polish and putting it on my Wonder woman pajamas, or accidentally setting my brand new parka on fire the first day I wore it. Everyone probably reveals something about my soul.
The pop celebrity was my plan for a while, albeit briefly. Coming from an Irish family, I often went to the living room to find 15 musicians who would join in. My voice was my instrument, how I discovered the expression of myself. But deep down I wanted to be a lawyer fighting for justice.
When Brookside started I was 16, and totally convinced that I would go back to my A-levels. I thought playing the part would be a hobby, never a job. I cherished and loved my education, but left it behind.
Kindness is my biggest strength, but sometimes it’s a weakness to my detriment. I always see the good in people: there comes a time when it means I’m not as suspicious as I should be. Loss and abandonment scare me more than snakes or spiders. All of this, I think, can make you vulnerable.
Herbs are my obsession, especially rosemary, with its healing qualities. I’m pretty confident I’m growing the best in England and incredibly proud of mine. The secret is to grow the bush next to a steam vent, where the heat in your home is expelled. Maybe it’s Celtic in me, because I also really believe in the power of turmeric.
The first time I performed on stage in front of an audience of 2000 people. I made my Broadway debut at 22, alone in New York, and petrified. These nine months taught me a lot, but I learned the most from a night of adrenaline-filled swing dancing after the show I visited a club. Get out your damn ass and for god’s sake, relax! a gentleman in his 80s barked at me. He was so right until then, I had been freezing.
I love hugs. Touch is just as important as our other senses. We all talk a lot, but a hug can say more than any word.
I almost died during a photoshoot in 2001, when I was told to fit inside my swollen belly. The next morning I was rushed to hospital: I had two liters of blood in my stomach from an ovarian cyst. If I got there five minutes later, I would have died of sepsis. I know I got back to work way too soon, but I’m still trying to figure out how it changed me.
A child’s mind develops her future personality at the age of three, at least I think that’s what I read during pregnancy. I made sure that my daughter only felt and saw love during these years, and I would like to hope that this continues. We are best friends. I tell her that I will help her with anything and forever, as long as she is right with me, so I know how to guide her.
Take me to the pub with a large group of friends; let me lose track of time and smile until my face cracks. This is my happy place.
The Great British Photography Challenge is on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer
