A Quiet Place 2’s incredible opening scene traces the origins of monsters





A Quiet Place Part II further reveals the origins of alien monsters, and a few details change what is shown about them in the first film.

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for A Quiet Place, Part II. The opening scene of A Quiet Place, Part II reveals more of the monsters' origins and how they came to Earth, but it apparently goes back to some details established in 2018 A quiet place. John Krasinski's first film as a director became an unlikely franchise debut, with its ending setting up more adventures to come as Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her children attempted to battle the monsters. It continues in A quiet place 2, which makes even more revelations about the creatures. Some of them are based on what has been configured in A quiet place. For example, A quiet place 2reveals water as the monsters' main weakness, something Krasinski's Lee used in the first film, as he takes the radio feedback tool and, in the end, uses it on a much larger scale . But for all the monsters are present everywhere A quiet place 2, the greatest use of them comes in the opening, which shows a very different side to the franchise.

Related: A Quiet Place vs Part II: Which Movie Is Better A quiet place 2The opening scene essentially flips the premise: starting with a baseball game and then showing the monsters arriving on Earth, it's a sequence full of noise. It shows a brief slice of normal life, and then people's reactions would obviously face giant aliens coming to kill them, full of screaming cars and screaming people. It's both exciting and chaotic, but it also doesn't quite match what has been shown previously on monsters. In A quiet place, Lee has a newspaper clipping that details a meteor landing in Mexico, which was the biggest clue to their origins, and apparently zero point. Given A quiet place 2The opening takes place in New England and shows the meteor, however, so there's no way it would be the same as it wouldn't be visible. That itself doesn't completely break A quiet place: Although there is no mention of other meteors, that does not completely mean that there were none. Lee's chart also contains different time notes – referencing Bogota, Moscow, and Boston – which apparently indicate different landing sites and times. Nonetheless, this raises further questions about how these events happened and the dissemination of information. With several different landing sites around the world and the US Army seemingly overwhelmed fairly quickly (itself referenced in a report), then how did the news of the Mexican meteor get printed in a newspaper? As A quiet place 2, the monsters destroyed places and people pretty quickly, and while there was sure to be some resistance, it's harder to understand how these pieces fit together. The size of the meteor in A quiet place 2opens. Considering its visibility, then it's obviously huge (which makes sense, since it carries a horde of monsters). But a meteor of this size would cause an incredible amount of damage on its own, even before the aliens were unleashed. There is no real sign of this happening in A Quiet Place, Part II, because the emphasis is on the monsters, which makes things even more confusing. The cut to Mexico compared it to a nuclear explosion, so why isn't that happening here? Given that the monsters invaded the New England city so quickly, and other events have apparently already occurred simultaneously – such as in Shanghai – then the timeline of events in A quiet place and the alien takeover looks rather murky at best. It doesn't spoil the movie in any way, with the scene itself being exciting and what follows just as well, but the answers just raise more questions about how it all turned out.









