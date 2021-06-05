Bollywood Celebrities Wish Happy World Environment Day

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): With June 5 being celebrated as World Environment Day, many Bollywood actors including Dia Mirza, Hema Malini, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Daven are on Mother Earth. I called on everyone to protect themselves.

Dia Mirza, UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, joined Twitter and called on everyone to participate in the recovery of generations.

“We can all be part of the Generation Restoration – all we need to do is clean up the urban space. Take action today and participate in the Restoration of Generations. My action is in the urban space. Greening! Plant more native plants and trees. Be a part of Generation Reconstruction, this year’s World Environment Day, and every day identify what you want to do, take action and do it for us. Thank you for sharing with us. “

Karina posted a video on Instagram of her eldest son, Taimur, playing on the beach. “Protect, care for and love World Environment Day,” Karina captioned the clip.

Shilpa Shetty urged everyone to treat Mother Earth with respect.

With all of us inside, the rest of the ecosystem has been able to regain some balance over the past year, but even as we go back to the “old normal”, we still respect Mother Nature. Remember to pay, ”she wrote.

Let’s learn to take initiative without being led. Join a conversation that requires a voice to amplify the message, even if you can’t personally plant a tree. Find out how people can help restore ecosystems, added Silpa.

At this time, Rabina Tandon still wants to breathe clean air.

“I wish India healthy breath free from pollution and pandemics. I promise to help India breathe healthy again. This World Environment Day is all of us. Bring new hope to bring health and clean air to the lungs. Create IndiaBreatheHealthy. “She wrote on Instagram.

Hoping everyone has a good World Environment Day, Ajay Devgn decides to share a photo of himself meditating against a green mountain backdrop.

“Meditate – some answers are in the ‘inner net’,” he wrote.

Shraddha Kapoor is very “grateful” to Mother Nature. She has always talked about environmental protection and animal rights. Do you remember how she protested against the exploitation of the first forests of Mumbai? On World Environment Day, she posted a photo of the plants stored at her home.

Veteran actor and BJP minister Hema Malini urged everyone to plant more trees.

“World Environment Day! There are many things we can do to improve our environment! Let’s plant trees to replant anything that has been cut down needlessly in the name of progress. Keep doing this. Let’s make it a process. . Let’s get rid of the little anger in our hearts. And the resentment of trying to dispel the atmosphere. “

A few days ago, Hema launched a planting campaign initiated by Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC).

Madhuri Dixit Nene is committed to “maintaining nature for a better future”. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan tried to make fans laugh with her rhyming poems.

“Namaste Darshaco Happy World Environment Day. Thank you to Mother Nature for the air we breathe, the water we drink, the land we live in and the life we ​​walk in. I really hope we can be more grateful, respectful and grateful to this planet. We are alive, ”she posted.

Kriti Sanon’s message on World Environment Day is very concise but powerful.

“It’s neither yours nor mine. It’s ours, so let’s protect it, ”she posted on Instagram.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 of each year. It provides a global platform for making positive changes in the environment. It also gives individuals the opportunity to think about what they will consume from the ecosystem and build a greener future.

The theme for this year’s World Environment Day is “Rethinking. Recreate. 2021 will mark the start of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration. (Ani)