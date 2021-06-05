Entertainment
Bollywood Celebrities Wish Happy World Environment Day
Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): With June 5 being celebrated as World Environment Day, many Bollywood actors including Dia Mirza, Hema Malini, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Daven are on Mother Earth. I called on everyone to protect themselves.
Dia Mirza, UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, joined Twitter and called on everyone to participate in the recovery of generations.
“We can all be part of the Generation Restoration – all we need to do is clean up the urban space. Take action today and participate in the Restoration of Generations. My action is in the urban space. Greening! Plant more native plants and trees. Be a part of Generation Reconstruction, this year’s World Environment Day, and every day identify what you want to do, take action and do it for us. Thank you for sharing with us. “
Karina posted a video on Instagram of her eldest son, Taimur, playing on the beach. “Protect, care for and love World Environment Day,” Karina captioned the clip.
Shilpa Shetty urged everyone to treat Mother Earth with respect.
With all of us inside, the rest of the ecosystem has been able to regain some balance over the past year, but even as we go back to the “old normal”, we still respect Mother Nature. Remember to pay, ”she wrote.
Let’s learn to take initiative without being led. Join a conversation that requires a voice to amplify the message, even if you can’t personally plant a tree. Find out how people can help restore ecosystems, added Silpa.
At this time, Rabina Tandon still wants to breathe clean air.
“I wish India healthy breath free from pollution and pandemics. I promise to help India breathe healthy again. This World Environment Day is all of us. Bring new hope to bring health and clean air to the lungs. Create IndiaBreatheHealthy. “She wrote on Instagram.
Hoping everyone has a good World Environment Day, Ajay Devgn decides to share a photo of himself meditating against a green mountain backdrop.
“Meditate – some answers are in the ‘inner net’,” he wrote.
Shraddha Kapoor is very “grateful” to Mother Nature. She has always talked about environmental protection and animal rights. Do you remember how she protested against the exploitation of the first forests of Mumbai? On World Environment Day, she posted a photo of the plants stored at her home.
Veteran actor and BJP minister Hema Malini urged everyone to plant more trees.
“World Environment Day! There are many things we can do to improve our environment! Let’s plant trees to replant anything that has been cut down needlessly in the name of progress. Keep doing this. Let’s make it a process. . Let’s get rid of the little anger in our hearts. And the resentment of trying to dispel the atmosphere. “
A few days ago, Hema launched a planting campaign initiated by Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC).
Madhuri Dixit Nene is committed to “maintaining nature for a better future”. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan tried to make fans laugh with her rhyming poems.
“Namaste Darshaco Happy World Environment Day. Thank you to Mother Nature for the air we breathe, the water we drink, the land we live in and the life we walk in. I really hope we can be more grateful, respectful and grateful to this planet. We are alive, ”she posted.
Kriti Sanon’s message on World Environment Day is very concise but powerful.
“It’s neither yours nor mine. It’s ours, so let’s protect it, ”she posted on Instagram.
World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 of each year. It provides a global platform for making positive changes in the environment. It also gives individuals the opportunity to think about what they will consume from the ecosystem and build a greener future.
The theme for this year’s World Environment Day is “Rethinking. Recreate. 2021 will mark the start of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration. (Ani)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]