Connect with us

Entertainment

‘High on the Hog’ and other shows to watch this weekend

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By


At least it’s easier than last summer.

It’s time to get on, as they say (ie air conditioning), and focus on some of this good life. I’m here to be your guide this week – and every week if you’re signed up for the Pop Life Chronicles newsletter.

‘High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America’

(Left to right) Stephen Satterfield and Jessica B. Harris explore dark foods in "High on the Pork: How African American Cuisine Transformed America."

It’s barbecue season, and there’s nothing more perfect to watch right now than “High on the Hog”.

Whetstone magazine writer and co-founder Stephen Satterfield “traces the delicious and moving lines of Africa in Texas” in this Netflix docusery on black cuisine.

Satterfield is the cutest of hosts, and the series is not only informative but also – no pun intended – moving.

“Hog” is currently streaming.

“Woman on the Move: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Redesign of NASA”

Nichelle Nichols played a revolutionary role in "Star Trek: The Original Series."

Nichelle Nichols not only played the role of a black woman in space with her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series”, but she also helped others like her in real life despite a difficult battle.

This documentary “tells the story of how Nichols turned his sci-fi television stardom into a real science career” with a 1977 campaign to increase diversity in NASA’s space program.
She “recruited more than 8,000 African-American, Asian and Latino women and men for the agency,” said a press release for the film. “Nichols and his program continue to influence the younger generation of astronauts, including (Dr.) Mae Jemison, the first African-American female astronaut in space.”

“Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA” begins airing Thursday on Paramount +.

“The conspiracy: the devil made me do it”

(Left to right) Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson play husband and wife paranormal investigators in "The conspiracy: the devil made me do it."

When you start to complain that it’s “heat like hell” outside, remember that “spooky story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.”

“One of the most sensational cases on their records, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they had ever seen before, to mark the first time. in the history of the United States that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense, ”this is how the film is described.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson play Lorraine and Ed Warren in the film, which hits theaters and begins airing on HBO Max (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) on Friday.

Two things to listen to

Liz Phair performs at the Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on March 26, 2016.
Liz Phair’s music can be closely identified with the 1990s, but she still creates.
His latest album, “Soberish”, is released on Friday, and she spoke to Variety how she grew up as an artist.

“I’m a much better singer, producer and guitarist now … and my vocals and tunings are much more complex and interesting,” she said. “But there is a pure, unspoiled, unconscious beauty in the early works that I cannot capture again. I cannot ignore what I know.”

Can we now get Lilith Fair back?

Paris Hilton attends the 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards at the Rainbow Room in New York City on December 11, 2019.

Paris Hilton is hosting a podcast?

It’s hot.

The woman who pretty much invented the selfie and the influence talks pop culture and chats with famous people, including some of her friends, on his iHeartRadio podcast, “This Is Paris”.
There’s no one better suited for the gig than the activist DJ mogul. And she doesn’t even shy away from talking about her own personal experiences, including accepting actress Sarah Silverman’s apology for toasting Hilton at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.

Two things to say

Dolly Parton attends the MusiCares Person of the Year concert at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019.
I love Dolly Parton so much.

This is why I was tickled beyond belief to learn that she is not like the rest of us, lounging around like we are around the house in sweat and / or yoga pants. during the pandemic.

The legendary singer told the WSJ. Magazine in an article published on Monday that she has her own version of comfortable household clothes: “a little dress-type teddy, a long teddy, then I have a little jacket or a little shirt to match if I’m cold,” she said. declared on publication.

“I call them my baby clothes because they’re soft like a baby,” Parton said.

What else can you expect from a woman who says she does “all my beauty work and cleans my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night”?

She explained, “I never know if there’s going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I’m going to have to go out in the middle of the night!”

Parton is a national treasure.

I was now years old when I discovered him.

..

(Left to right) Dale Moss and Clare Crawley fell in love with each other at the start of Season 16 of "The Bachlorette."
That Clare Crawley and Dale Moss seem to be a thing of the past again, at least on Instagram. The old Bachelorette this week posted a photo on his verified account showing Moss (chest down) and his puppy, with the caption designating them as “The Boys”.
The couple made history after Crawley left the show early when she fell head over heels for Moss, who was one of the contenders vying for her heart.

Viewers got to see them get engaged, but it wasn’t long before they broke up.

“The media will take things and run with them. People will spread lies or always want to point fingers,” Moss, a former football player, said after their split. “But the point is, there is no one to blame in this situation.”

It wouldn’t be Bachelor Nation if it weren’t for a breakup and the occasional reconciliation – or two.

Something to sip

Kate Winslet stars in HBO "Easttown mare."

“Mare of Easttown” is a reminder of how good a crime drama can be.

The finale aired recently, and social media couldn’t help but talk about everything – the great acting, the superb writing, and the Pennsylvania accents.

Kate Winslet as Detective Mare Sheehan gives one of the best performances of her career. Her co-stars Jean Smart as Mare’s mother, Helen Fahey; Julianne Nicholson as Mare’s best friend, Lori Ross; and Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel are also wonders. Seriously, go ahead and name them for all the awards.
But what I liked most about the HBO limited series (HBO and CNN are both part of WarnerMedia) was the utterly amazing storytelling, keeping you in the loop from your seat. As my CNN colleague Brian Lowry noted, it was as much about relationships as it was a thriller, and both of these stories were executed with intensity and grace.

More of that, please.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: