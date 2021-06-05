Entertainment
‘High on the Hog’ and other shows to watch this weekend
At least it’s easier than last summer.
‘High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America’
It’s barbecue season, and there’s nothing more perfect to watch right now than “High on the Hog”.
Satterfield is the cutest of hosts, and the series is not only informative but also – no pun intended – moving.
“Hog” is currently streaming.
“Woman on the Move: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Redesign of NASA”
Nichelle Nichols not only played the role of a black woman in space with her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series”, but she also helped others like her in real life despite a difficult battle.
“Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA” begins airing Thursday on Paramount +.
“The conspiracy: the devil made me do it”
When you start to complain that it’s “heat like hell” outside, remember that “spooky story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.”
“One of the most sensational cases on their records, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they had ever seen before, to mark the first time. in the history of the United States that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense, ”this is how the film is described.
Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson play Lorraine and Ed Warren in the film, which hits theaters and begins airing on HBO Max (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) on Friday.
Two things to listen to
“I’m a much better singer, producer and guitarist now … and my vocals and tunings are much more complex and interesting,” she said. “But there is a pure, unspoiled, unconscious beauty in the early works that I cannot capture again. I cannot ignore what I know.”
Can we now get Lilith Fair back?
Paris Hilton is hosting a podcast?
It’s hot.
Two things to say
This is why I was tickled beyond belief to learn that she is not like the rest of us, lounging around like we are around the house in sweat and / or yoga pants. during the pandemic.
“I call them my baby clothes because they’re soft like a baby,” Parton said.
What else can you expect from a woman who says she does “all my beauty work and cleans my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night”?
She explained, “I never know if there’s going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I’m going to have to go out in the middle of the night!”
I was now years old when I discovered him.
..
Viewers got to see them get engaged, but it wasn’t long before they broke up.
It wouldn’t be Bachelor Nation if it weren’t for a breakup and the occasional reconciliation – or two.
Something to sip
“Mare of Easttown” is a reminder of how good a crime drama can be.
The finale aired recently, and social media couldn’t help but talk about everything – the great acting, the superb writing, and the Pennsylvania accents.
More of that, please.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]