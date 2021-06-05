‘High on the Hog’ and other shows to watch this weekend

At least it’s easier than last summer.

It's time to get on, as they say (ie air conditioning), and focus on some of this good life.

‘High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America’

It’s barbecue season, and there’s nothing more perfect to watch right now than “High on the Hog”.

Whetstone magazine writer and co-founder Stephen Satterfield “traces the delicious and moving lines of Africa in Texas” in this Netflix docusery on black cuisine.

Satterfield is the cutest of hosts, and the series is not only informative but also – no pun intended – moving.

“Hog” is currently streaming.

“Woman on the Move: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Redesign of NASA”

Nichelle Nichols not only played the role of a black woman in space with her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series”, but she also helped others like her in real life despite a difficult battle.

This documentary “tells the story of how Nichols turned his sci-fi television stardom into a real science career” with a 1977 campaign to increase diversity in NASA’s space program.

She “recruited more than 8,000 African-American, Asian and Latino women and men for the agency,” said a press release for the film. “Nichols and his program continue to influence the younger generation of astronauts, including (Dr.) Mae Jemison, the first African-American female astronaut in space.”

“Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA” begins airing Thursday on Paramount +.

“The conspiracy: the devil made me do it”

When you start to complain that it’s “heat like hell” outside, remember that “spooky story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.”

“One of the most sensational cases on their records, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they had ever seen before, to mark the first time. in the history of the United States that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense, ”this is how the film is described.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson play Lorraine and Ed Warren in the film, which hits theaters and begins airing on HBO Max (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) on Friday.

Two things to listen to

Liz Phair’s music can be closely identified with the 1990s, but she still creates.

His latest album, “Soberish”, is released on Friday, and she spoke to Variety how she grew up as an artist.

“I’m a much better singer, producer and guitarist now … and my vocals and tunings are much more complex and interesting,” she said. “But there is a pure, unspoiled, unconscious beauty in the early works that I cannot capture again. I cannot ignore what I know.”

Can we now get Lilith Fair back?

Paris Hilton is hosting a podcast?

It’s hot.

The woman who pretty much invented the selfie and the influence talks pop culture and chats with famous people, including some of her friends, on his iHeartRadio podcast, “This Is Paris”.

There’s no one better suited for the gig than the activist DJ mogul. And she doesn’t even shy away from talking about her own personal experiences, including accepting actress Sarah Silverman’s apology for toasting Hilton at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.

Two things to say

I love Dolly Parton so much.

This is why I was tickled beyond belief to learn that she is not like the rest of us, lounging around like we are around the house in sweat and / or yoga pants. during the pandemic.

The legendary singer told the WSJ. Magazine in an article published on Monday that she has her own version of comfortable household clothes: “a little dress-type teddy, a long teddy, then I have a little jacket or a little shirt to match if I’m cold,” she said. declared on publication.

“I call them my baby clothes because they’re soft like a baby,” Parton said.

What else can you expect from a woman who says she does “all my beauty work and cleans my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night”?

She explained, “I never know if there’s going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I’m going to have to go out in the middle of the night!”

Parton is a national treasure.

I was now years old when I discovered him.

..

That Clare Crawley and Dale Moss seem to be a thing of the past again, at least on Instagram. The old Bachelorette this week posted a photo on his verified account showing Moss (chest down) and his puppy, with the caption designating them as “The Boys”.

The couple made history after Crawley left the show early when she fell head over heels for Moss, who was one of the contenders vying for her heart.

Viewers got to see them get engaged, but it wasn’t long before they broke up.

“The media will take things and run with them. People will spread lies or always want to point fingers,” Moss, a former football player, said after their split. “But the point is, there is no one to blame in this situation.”

It wouldn’t be Bachelor Nation if it weren’t for a breakup and the occasional reconciliation – or two.

Something to sip

“Mare of Easttown” is a reminder of how good a crime drama can be.

The finale aired recently, and social media couldn’t help but talk about everything – the great acting, the superb writing, and the Pennsylvania accents.

Kate Winslet as Detective Mare Sheehan gives one of the best performances of her career. Her co-stars Jean Smart as Mare’s mother, Helen Fahey; Julianne Nicholson as Mare’s best friend, Lori Ross; and Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel are also wonders. Seriously, go ahead and name them for all the awards.

But what I liked most about the HBO limited series (HBO and CNN are both part of WarnerMedia) was the utterly amazing storytelling, keeping you in the loop from your seat. As my CNN colleague Brian Lowry noted, it was as much about relationships as it was a thriller, and both of these stories were executed with intensity and grace.

More of that, please.