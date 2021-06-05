OETA nominated for four Heartland Chapter Emmy Awards | Culture & Leisure





The virtual awards ceremony takes place on Saturday July 17 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma The Heartland Section of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced that the OETA has been nominated for Emmy Awards in four categories. Nomination categories include: Long form content for arts / entertainment (over 10 minutes) Gallery America: Joe Slack, Iron Man, David TamezProducer, Robert ReidScreenwriter / Host Long form content of human interest (over 10 minutes) Back In Time: A Piece Of Home, Robert BurchProducer, Ryan LorgVideographer / Editor Short form or long form of nostalgia Gallery America: Mapping The Mother Road, David TamezProducer, Robert BurchScreenwriter / Narrator Detailed interview / discussion content (over 10 minutes) Race In Oklahoma, Susan Cadot Producer, Carlos Manzano Director, Aaron Morvan Technical Coordinator, Kallie Langham Graphics / Open, Polly Anderson Producer, Yamiche Alcindor Moderator Despite working from home last year, OETA’s talented staff continue their legacy of broadcasting excellence and they have earned these appointments, says Polly Anderson, OETA Executive Director. I am inspired daily to work with the dedicated and creative OETA team. As members of the public media, our mission is to provide exceptional educational programming to the people of Oklahoma. I wish all the nominees good luck! OETA continues to be Oklahoma’s pride! Gallery America is OETA’s award-winning program that brings the best in visual and performing arts from Oklahoma and across the country. Back in Time is an award-winning OETA documentary series featuring important characters, events, and stories that shaped Oklahoma history. Race in Oklahoma is a special production of OETA following the murder of George Floyd. He explores the history of racism in Oklahoma, policing, systemic issues (health, education, and the economy) and looks to the future. This special production was moderated by Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour and host of Washington Week.

