365 days in Bollywood: is Netflix star Michele Morrone in talks to star in a Karan Johar movie?

Michele Morrone, who became an overnight sensation after starring in the Netflix movie 365 Days, could make her Bollywood debut in the near future, if the sources are to be believed. Morrone, who rose to fame after playing Don Massimo in 365 Days, playing the role of the Sicilian Mafia boss who kidnaps a Polish woman and gives her a year to fall in love with him, is said to be in talks with Karan Johars Dharmatic. Productions to play the lead role. in a Bollywood feature film or web series. According to a Times of India article, Morrone was approached by the Bollywood film crew after the actor expressed interest in staring in an Indian project. Michele Morrone, Italian actor and singer during an interview with Pallazo Versace. Dubai. Photo: Antonin Klian Kallouche / Gulf News

Michele Morrone was all we talked about in 2020. Given his popularity in the country, Karan Johar reached out to Michele and his team. He is in talks to put Michele in a Bollywood film or as part of Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of his production house, a source told the Indian daily. The handsome Italian kid has already said in several interviews that he would be open to Bollywood if a great scenario presented itself to him. A 365-day still

Morrone, who was in Dubai in July last year, told Gulf News at the time that he quit acting in 2019 and was working as a gardener when the call was received to play in 365 days. I worked in northern Italy as a gardener. My life has completely changed in a year, just like that. I stopped acting for personal problems for two years. After my divorce from my wife, I had so many personal problems, and I decided that the art path was not my path, so I quit it. I started to have odd jobs. I worked as a waiter, I worked in a company that made parquet (flooring), but I was fired because I was not very good at it [laughs]. But I was really good with trees and all that, because it was easy to just cut that down to make a heart. Then I started working in this company, in the north of Italy, at a place called Durazzano. I worked there for six and a half, seven months, until I got an offer from Netflix.







