Money Heist 5 will be “an epic war movie”, reveals Berlin actor Pedro Alonso





For actor Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin in Money Heist, his next season 5 is like a “war movie but between four walls”. The Spanish star, who played a recurring role in the Netflix crime drama after its second season, spoke about his participation in the hit series and how it takes its finale on a personal level. During an exclusive virtual tour and meeting with the cast and crew of Money Heist from Madrid, Spain, of which indianexpress.com was a part, Pedro began to philosophize about how he views his life and his career in the future, without Berlin. Pedro said he was proud to be part of a show that has become “spectacular” on a global level. “I try to be clinical about it when the projects end. I leave it behind me. But it is true that great things have happened. And somewhere, I have the impression that a door has opened, or at least that it has opened a little bit, which, beyond any personal consideration, has given visibility to a type of work that was being done here for the world. And if we make a small contribution in that direction, I think it’s spectacular, ”said Pedro during the virtual meeting. Pedro played the character of Berlin, the older brother of Sergio Marquina aka The teacher, and the second in command of the flight at the Royal Mint of Spain. Despite being a charmer, he is a sociopath and a chauvinist. It is slowly being revealed that Berlin is also terminally ill. So when he decides to sacrifice his life to save his fellow robbers, you can’t help but cry. The actor further added that having been a part of the show since its inception, he has seen it grow not only in popularity, but also in scale. “I’m a guy who started shooting shows when you could hit a screen and ruin an entire set. And I still think it’s amazing now when I see these kinds of sets and artifacts, ”Pedro joked. Money Heist Season 2 ends with the gang escaping the Royal Spanish Mint with the counterfeit money. But before being able to succeed, the cops enter and Berlin decides to put itself in the crosshairs. Pedro Alonso plays Berlin who has a recurring role in Money Heist season 5. (Photo: Netflix) Berlin may have died in the second season of Money Heist, but audiences forced the creators to bring back the fan favorite in subsequent seasons in flashbacks. In the current plot, Berlin is not actively involved in the action inside the Bank of Spain, but the ongoing robbery is its initial plan. Pedro revealed that what we’re going to see in the final season “is rock and roll, because from what I’ve seen you’re making a war movie but within four walls. It’s not an action sequence, it’s an epic war movie. Money Heist 5 will be a ten episode season. Its first part will air on Netflix on September 3.







