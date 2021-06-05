Memorial service planned for Wichita native the great Karla Burns of Broadway





WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – (UPDATE) A memorial service will be held for Karla Burns on Saturday June 12 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church, 330 N. Broadway, Wichita. —- Award-winning Broadway actress Karla Burns died Friday morning at the age of 66. The 66-year-old was struggling with long-term health issues. While she is away, her friends say her memory will live on. The last place Burns performed on stage was in 2020 at the Roxys Downtown. She embodied the character of Evilene from The Sorcerer. She even gave KWCH a behind-the-scenes look. The memories of those performances, the fact that they were filmed, the fact that you can watch them and hear her voice, that incredible voice, is just spectacular and will keep her immortal, said Rick Bumgardner, artistic director of Roxys Center. city. Bumgardner shared what his 46-year-old best friend would like to say on Friday. Karla would like people to believe in themselves, so much so that no one could say no to them, he said. Burns is best known for her performance in the one-woman show, Charleston hat, written by playwright Larry Parr on fellow African American Wichitan, Hattie McDaniel. She shares being a notable first with McDaniel, who was the first black person to receive an Academy Award. Burns is the first black person, African American or otherwise, to win Britain’s most prestigious theater award, the Laurence Olivier Award. Hattie McDaniel was known to be the first black woman to be broadcast on the radio west of the Mississippi, Bumgardner said. Burns is also remembered for accepting an honorary doctorate from Wichita State University and delivering the keynote address at his alma mater in 2016. And like she said once, and I believe it all day. I did my best. and God did the rest. Thanks, Burns said at the time. But it’s her performances that will live on, as a rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow in December 2013 when Wichita City Council proclaimed Karla Burns Week. As her loved ones mourn her passing, her friends will never let her forget. He’s an amazing kind of human being. We had a lot of amazing experiences together, she and I, Bumgardner recalls. Plans for a memorial service are underway. Once we learn these details, we’ll share them on KWCH.com and the KWCH app. Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

