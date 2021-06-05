‘Dream Girl’ actor Rinku Singh Nikumbh dies of COVID-19 in Assam

Bombay:Actress Rinku Singh Nikumbh, best known for her appearance in Ayushmann Khurranas Dream girl, died of complications from COVID-19 at a hospital in Assam, her cousin, sister Chanda said on Friday. She was 35 years old.

Nikumbh was diagnosed with the new coronavirus on May 25 and was initially in home quarantine, but was later admitted to Tezpur Medical College. She died on June 2.

After testing positive, she preferred home isolation. From May 25 to 28, she had a high fever. We immediately decided to admit him to the hospital. She was transferred to intensive care the next day.

She told us that she felt a lot of weakness. In addition, she suffered from asthma and therefore also had respiratory problems. His oxygen level has dropped. She died on June 2 at 5 a.m., Chanda told PTI.

She revealed that Nikumbh took his first COVID-19 vaccine on May 7.

The actor had come to his hometown shortly after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit India last year, Chanda added.

Nikumbh is survived by his mother and brother.

The actor was last seen in Aadar Jains movie Hello Charly. She has also appeared in television shows such as Chidiyaghar, Meri Haanikarak Biwi, and a few others.