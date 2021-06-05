



Lifetime loves a story ripped from the headlines, and its new movie Mom party is based on one of those tragic stories. In May 2019, Jennifer Dulos is missing in Connecticut after dropping off her five children at school. According to CBS News, the investigation quickly turned to her ex-husband Fotis Dulos, with whom she was in a divorce and custody battle. According to CBS, documents showed Jennifer was afraid of Fotis, and during the divorce and custody proceedings she allegedly said: I’m afraid my husband will hurt our children to punish me. After Jennifer’s disappearance, Fotis’ attorney claimed Jennifer was not deceased. Instead, he alleged that the shed pulled one Missing girl aka staged her own death to blame her husband, then ran off to live a new life. Jennifer’s family has strongly denied this claim. Evidence shows Jennifer was the victim of a violent attack at her New Canaan home. It is not a fiction or a movie. This is real life, as lived each day by Jennifer’s five young children, family and friends, her family said in a statement to CNN. We are heartbroken. Jennifer is not here to protect her children, and these false and irresponsible claims hurt children now and in the future. Jennifer’s husband denied any involvement in her disappearance, but was ultimately charged with her kidnapping and murder. Shortly after being invoiced at the start of 2020, he committed suicide, the Stamford lawyer reported. Investigators believed he was responsible for Jennifer’s death after he obtained video footage of him throwing trash in many different bins. Some of the trash recovered included bloody clothes that matched Jennifer’s DNA, according to CBS News. Although Jennifer’s body was never found, a medical examiner concluded that she was dead based on the large amounts of blood and other evidence, determining that the hangar sustained non-surviving injuries.. There was more to the case after Fotis’ death. According to CBS News, investigators believe Fotis had the help of his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, who was allegedly seen in video footage with him as he threw out Jennifer’s bloody belongings. the Hartford Courant reported that Troconis pleaded not guilty conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence. She insists that she is innocent and that she herself was the victim of the media frenzy arising from the case. According to Current, she is currently awaiting a lead and will likely go to court in 2022. May 24, 2021 marked the two years of Jennifer’s disappearance, and his body has still not been found. According to CBS News, Jennifer’s five children now live with her mother in New York City. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also contact Trans Lifeline at 877-565- 8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or at your local suicidal crisis center.

