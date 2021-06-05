Photos: Actor Yami Gautam marries director of Uri Aditya Dhar in intimate ceremony





The couple announced their wedding in an Instagram post on Friday.

Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar announced Thursday that they have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. Yami, 32, and Aditya, 38, who worked together on the 2019 hit movie Uri: surgical strikes, shared the news in a statement posted on his social networks. Quoting Persian poet Rumi’s phrase “In your light I learn to love,” the couple also shared their photo from the wedding ceremony. With the blessing of our family, we got married today in an intimate wedding ceremony. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family, “they said.” As we begin the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya, ”they added. Since the couple announced their wedding, it has been a trending topic on social media platforms. Fans also shared never-before-seen photos from the wedding, which have now gone viral. One of the photos shows Yami sitting on the floor in her bridal outfit and a relative is seen tying an ankle bracelet around Yamis’ foot. The other photos, which were taken during the wedding ceremony, show Yami wearing a red bridal saree with gold accessories to complete the look, while Aditya is seen in a festive sherwani and turban. Yami also shared some photos from the mehendi ceremony on Instagram. my dear, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you. “- Lalleshwari (sic),” Yami wrote.

Image Credit: SimplyAmina, Instagram

Image Credit: SimplyAmina, Instagram On the job front, Yami Gautam, who was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and raised in Chandigarh, was last seen in director Puneet Khanna Ginny marries Sunny. She shared the screen with actor Vikrant Massey in the film, which was released on Netflix. She is currently working on Dasvi, with Abhishek Bachchan. She will also be seen in the upcoming film. Bhoot the police. Aditya, originally from Delhi, is currently working on Immortal Ashwatthama, which marks his reunion with To hate star Vicky Kaushal.







