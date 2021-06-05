World Environment Day 2021: Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty urge everyone to take care of nature | Entertainment News

On World Environment Day (June 5), many Bollywood actors including Dia Mirza, Hema Malini, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn urged everyone to protect Mother Earth.

Dia Mirza, who is also the Goodwill Ambassador for UNEP (United Nations Environment Programs), took to Twitter and called for everyone to be part of Generation Restoration.

“We can all be a part of Generation Restoration – all it takes is instant – by cleaning up urban spaces. Take action today, join Generation Restoration. My action is to green urban spaces! Plant more plants and native trees. Be a part of Generation Restoration, on this World Environment Day and every day. Identify the action you would like to take, take action and share it with us, “she tweeted .

Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a video of her eldest son, Taimur, playing on a beach. “Protect, Heal and Love #WorldEnvironmentDay,” Kareena captioned the clip.

Shilpa Shetty asked everyone to treat Mother Earth with respect.

“The fact that we’re all inside has helped the rest of the ecosystem regain some balance over the past year or so. But, even when we come back to the old normal, we have to remember to deal with Mother Nature with respect, ”she wrote.

“Let’s collectively learn to take the initiative without being told to. Even if you can’t personally plant trees, participate in conversations that need voices to amplify the message. each individual can help #restore the ecosystem, “added Shilpa.

Occasionally, Raveena Tandon hopes to breathe clean air all the time.

“I pray for an India that breathes healthily and is free from pollution and pandemics. Join me in pledging to help India breathe healthy again. This World Environment Day brings new hope for good. health and clean air in all of our lungs. Let’s do #IndiaBreatheHealthy, “she wrote on Instagram.

Wishing everyone a happy World Environment Day, Ajay Devgn chose to share a photo of himself meditating against the backdrop of green mountains.

“Meditate – some answers are on the ‘inner net’,” he wrote.

Shraddha Kapoor is extremely “grateful” to Mother Nature. She has always been in favor of environmental protection and animal rights. Remember how she protested against the cutting of the Aarey forest in Mumbai?

On World Environment Day, she posted a photo of the plants kept in her home.

Veteran actor and BJP minister Hema Malini urged everyone to plant more trees.

World Environment Day! So much we can do to make things better around us! Let us plant trees to replace those who are cut down for no reason in the name of progress. Let it be an ongoing process. Let’s also get rid of the little anger and resentment from our minds in an effort to clear the mood. pic.twitter.com/SYMBFhl0tt – Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) June 5, 2021

“World Environment Day! So much we can do to make things better around us! Let us plant trees to replace all those who have been foolishly cut down in the name of progress. Let it be an ongoing process. Let’s also get rid of the little anger and resentment from our minds in an effort to clear the mood, ”she tweeted.

A few days ago, Hema inaugurated a planting campaign initiated by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Madhuri Dixit Nene is committed to “maintaining nature for a better future”.

Sara Ali Khan tried to make her fans laugh with her rhyming poems.

“Namaste Darshako Happy World Environment Day. Thank you Mother Nature for the air we breathe, the water we drink, the land we live on and the life we ​​lead. I really hope we all can have more gratitude, respect and appreciation for the planet we live on, ”she posted.

Kriti Sanon’s message on World Environment Day is brief but powerful.

“It’s not yours, nor mine. It’s ours, so let’s protect it,” she posted on Instagram.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year. It provides a global platform to inspire positive change in the environment. It also pushes people to think about what they are consuming from the ecosystem and gives them a chance to build a greener future.

The theme for this year’s World Environment Day is Reimagine. Recreate. Restore, because 2021 marks the start of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration.