Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor are the stylish cousions. They share a special bond and often set goals for their siblings.

Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are a stylish duo from Tinsel Town

Recently, Shanaya Kapoor uploaded a wacky photo with Khushi Kapoor. Shanaya wore a brown cropped top and white jacket grimacing while Khushi wore striped pants, a tie-up shirt and a cropped top and seemed eager to apply lipstick. Along with the post, Shanaya wrote, “Prepare with us.

Professionally, Shanaya Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johars Dharma Productions. Khushi Kapoor completes film studies

