‘365 Days’ actor Michele Morrone approached by Karan Johar, other Bollywood biggies for big budget projects

Italian actor Michele Morrone, who captured millions of hearts with his role in romantic drama “365 Days”, has been contacted by filmmaker Karan Johar and two other Bollywood biggies for big budget projects.

According to media reports, Michele was offered a film by Karan Johar, who approached the actor to sign him for a big Dharma project. Two other prominent Indian filmmakers also approached Michele with their big budget projects.

A source revealed: “After the release of his Netflix movie, Michele became a hot property. And in India he has a crazy fan. No wonder many Bollywood biggies are lining up to sign Michele on the dotted line. . Its 365 day romantic drama is still in the top 10 on Netflix India and that is a testament to its raging popularity here. The source added, “Nothing official has yet been confirmed. “

In 365 Days, which made headlines throughout 2020, Michele played gangster Massimo Torricelli and Anna-Maria Sieklucka tried out the role of his sweetheart, Laura Biel. While mired in controversy over his plot involving a woman held captive, it has reportedly been reported that a trilogy is in the works.

There are reports that production on the sequel is currently underway, with Italian model Simone Susinna making her acting debut as the film’s second male actor. Simone would play the role of Marcelo ‘Nacho’ Matos, a Spaniard who will be between Laura and Massimo’s love story.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently filming for the 365-day sequel, so everyone is wondering if he’s finally going to take the bait and make a great Bollywood movie? The ball is in Michele’s court. Let’s wait and watch.