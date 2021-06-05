THE COMMUNITY Rainbow Run returns after going virtual last year





ORLANDO, Florida For the first time since the start of the pandemic, runners came together to remember the lives lost in the Pulse nightclub tragedy and support the onePULSE foundation. Hundreds of runners and walkers took part in the 5th Annual Community Rainbow Run on Saturday at Wadeview Park. [TRENDING: Florida stops daily COVID-19 reports | Docs detail mental illness of girl accused in Volusia gunfight | Social Security claims Pulse shooting survivor owed $20,000] A d Jill Davis said it was her first time to register for the event. It’s hard to believe it’s been five years, Davis said. Davis said she walks by Pulse almost every day on her way to work. She joined the Sea of ​​Rainbow Runners to remember the 49 lives lost and to support the onePULSE foundation. It’s inspiring, it’s very exciting. It makes me very happy to be in Orlando, said Davis. The 4.9 km run was held in person this year after going virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alie Warshaw participated in the race. She said she was thrilled to come together for the cause. Were here to support our community and the people in our office and contribute to unity, said Warshaw. Pulse owner and onePULSE Foundation CEO Barbara Poma cheered on the runners as they ran past the temporary memorial. Some stopped to take a few moments to pay their respects. A virtual event was also organized for people who could not participate in person. Poma thanked everyone for their participation in a video posted online by the association. She adds that their support will ensure that Pulses’ legacy of love continues. A d Funds raised support our mission and vision to establish a sanctuary of healing and a ray of hope in commemorating the lives lost, the lives saved and all the lives affected by the Pulse nightclub tragedy of June 12, 2016, said Poma in the video.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

