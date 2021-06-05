Randeep Hooda and 5 others who were called

Sexist remarks from Bollywood actors: Film industry stars aren’t exactly known to be the greatest feminists and often don’t refrain from making deeply problematic statements.

However, since we live in the Internet age, these statements most often come back to haunt our leading men. An old clip is taken from a chat show, circulated on social media, the actor is called in, either remains a mom and dodges criticism, or he tries to wait before apologizing.

The most recent example is Randeep Hooda, whose ‘dirty joke’ about politician Mayawati made nine years ago at a public event resurfaced online, sparking great outrage against him and his impeachment as ‘UN Ambassador. More information here.

The question is, however, why do some celebrities only realize their statements are sexist when social media explicitly reports them? Does their apology even mean anything, if it stems more from fear of a backlash than genuine remorse for their words and the tone in which such statements are made? For their sake and ours too, don’t our celebrities need to do better?

Here are some notorious sexist remarks from Bollywood actors:

Randeep Hooda

An old video of actor Randeep Hooda has surfaced online in which the actor is seen making a sexist “joke” on former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati.

He then goes on to establish a premise of Mayawati walking down a street with two boys aged four and eight, and a man asks if the boys were twins. After clarifying the children’s age gap, the man replies, “I can’t believe anyone has been there twice.” The actor is then seen laughing as the audience cheers.

After the backlash, the actor was dismissed from his post as ambassador for the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals. He has not yet spoken on the matter.

Ranveer Singh

In a 2011 interview on Koffee with Karan with Anushka Sharma, Singh request her: “Hey, do you want us to pinch your ass? I’m here. ”Sharma was shocked by the statement and asked Singh not to talk to her like that.

In the same interview, Singh also spoke about Kareena Kapoor Khan and said he went from “child to boy” watching her in a swimsuit. doesn’t know what to say ”, adding now that he“ knows better ”.

Ranbir Kapoor

A video from an old interview went viral in 2019, for which the actor Ranbir Kapoor received a lot of criticism. In the interview, Kaif kept trying to fix his collar mic, but fell inside each time. Noticing this, Kapoor said to Kaif in an animated manner, “Why does your mic keep going down?” Do you need help fixing it? “

An enraged Kaif gives her a stern look to which Kapoor tells Prakash Jha, “She (Katrina) keeps fighting all day sir.”

Pathetic of Ranbir. Asking a woman surrounded by other men “why doesn’t your mic keep dropping” and “do you need help fixing it”, then Katrina reacts fiercely, he replies “She keeps on fight all day sir “in such a shameful way. . PS: He was dating Deepika those days. pic.twitter.com/Z3FyMXMFAI – Indo (@IndomitableRVS) January 11, 2019

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar got into controversy over sexist comment he made on the show The great challenge of Indian laughter, in 2017, when he was severely criticized for telling Mallika Dua, “Mallika ji aap Bell bajaaiye, principal aapko bajaata hoon.“

The offensive remark did not go well with Dua, her family and her fans. She published an open letter addressing the issue saying she wanted to start a dialogue about etiquette in the workplace where bigwigs often can’t distinguish between “glamor and evil.” “I want humor to be limitless. I also don’t want to be uncomfortable in my workplace. The lines are blurry, ”she wrote. Read here.

Salman khan

While promoting his film Sultan, Salman Khan had compared the experience of filming for the film to a raped woman. “When I walked out of that ring, it was actually like a raped woman coming out of it,” he said. mentionned. Twitter users were quick to point out that he should never have made the comparison in the first place. The hashtag #InsensibleSalman trended on Twitter against the actor’s inappropriate remark.

While Khan himself did not comment on the matter, his father Salim Khan apologized on his behalf, stating: “There is no doubt that what Salman said is false, the imitation, the example and context. The intention was not bad.

Nevertheless I apologize on behalf of his family his fans & his friends. To forgive is to forgive the unforgivable or it is not at all a virtue – Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) June 21, 2016

Jim sarbh

In a video from the 71st Cannes Film Festival after-party that surfaced in 2019, actor Jim Sarbh was heard saying, “I’d rather be raped by 12 prostitutes than touch alcohol and the Punjabi says I, too, didn’t know it was an option. Kangana Ranaut was seen laughing at the inappropriate comment which was meant to be a “joke”.

Sarbh faced a major backlash but instead of apologizing for it, he defended himself sayingIt is unfortunate that my comments were taken out of context. I do not approve, and I have never tolerated any form of sexual violence. It was taken out of context without a prelude where I actually play parts of a play that is dark satire.