Phillip Schofield reveals Holly Willoughby has been like therapy for him since he became gay last year

This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have had a close relationship for many years and in a recent interview he spoke about how much therapy his co-star has been to him since he became gay in 2020.

In an interview with The Times Magazine, Phillip Schofield spoke about his coming out experience and how the pandemic has managed to put his concerns into perspective.

He said in the interview, In a way maybe it’s a good thing that I had time to look at the world and think, You know, there are a lot more important things going on than what’s going on in your head.

He went on to say that he was also grateful to continue to work throughout the pandemic. And also, at the same time, to think of how lucky I was to have been able to go through it all [and] for going through the therapy Hollys gave me all along. I’ve been broadcasting for a long time, but I never thought I would actually broadcast through something like this.

Phillip Schofield came out as gay in an emotional episode this morning as his co-host Holly read a statement he was sharing on his social media.

The statement read: You never know what goes on in a person’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with or their state of well-being – and so you won’t know what consumed me these last years. With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have come to terms with the fact that I am gay.

In the Times interview, Philip also spoke of his shock at the profound effect his coming out had on some viewers. The presenter revealed, what I will say in addition to what I said before the side effect of what I did took me by surprise. Because when you do something like that, there is an element of selfishness when you protect yourself. [But] I suddenly realized, and this was evidenced by the lockdown, the number of people who said: You just saved my life. What you did saved me

He added: It doesn’t have to be about sexuality. A lot of people have said: I asked for help, I have a gambling problem, or I have a drinking problem. Whatever the problem, I gained strength in what you did and spoke to someone. I spent time talking to people and telling them about the ledge. I’m not a therapist, but at least I could be a little more insightful about what I did. It’s a good thing to be out of it all. “

Phillip and Holly also both continued to talk about their close relationship. Phillip said he and Holly were best friends “and dismissed rumors that they had been falling off offscreen. Phillip said, “It’s just nonsense,” to which Holly added, it just doesn’t make sense. “

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby can both be seen in action on This Morning, which will air again Monday at 10 a.m.