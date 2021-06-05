Entertainment
Phillip Schofield reveals Holly Willoughby has been like therapy for him since he became gay last year
This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have had a close relationship for many years and in a recent interview he spoke about how much therapy his co-star has been to him since he became gay in 2020.
In an interview with The Times Magazine, Phillip Schofield spoke about his coming out experience and how the pandemic has managed to put his concerns into perspective.
He said in the interview, In a way maybe it’s a good thing that I had time to look at the world and think, You know, there are a lot more important things going on than what’s going on in your head.
He went on to say that he was also grateful to continue to work throughout the pandemic. And also, at the same time, to think of how lucky I was to have been able to go through it all [and] for going through the therapy Hollys gave me all along. I’ve been broadcasting for a long time, but I never thought I would actually broadcast through something like this.
Read more from woman & home:
The best travel pillows for every type of travel and sleeper
The best scented candles for a home that smells good
Best Kindles for eBook Lovers – We Help You Decide Which To Buy
Phillip Schofield came out as gay in an emotional episode this morning as his co-host Holly read a statement he was sharing on his social media.
The statement read: You never know what goes on in a person’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with or their state of well-being – and so you won’t know what consumed me these last years. With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have come to terms with the fact that I am gay.
In the Times interview, Philip also spoke of his shock at the profound effect his coming out had on some viewers. The presenter revealed, what I will say in addition to what I said before the side effect of what I did took me by surprise. Because when you do something like that, there is an element of selfishness when you protect yourself. [But] I suddenly realized, and this was evidenced by the lockdown, the number of people who said: You just saved my life. What you did saved me
He added: It doesn’t have to be about sexuality. A lot of people have said: I asked for help, I have a gambling problem, or I have a drinking problem. Whatever the problem, I gained strength in what you did and spoke to someone. I spent time talking to people and telling them about the ledge. I’m not a therapist, but at least I could be a little more insightful about what I did. It’s a good thing to be out of it all. “
Phillip and Holly also both continued to talk about their close relationship. Phillip said he and Holly were best friends “and dismissed rumors that they had been falling off offscreen. Phillip said, “It’s just nonsense,” to which Holly added, it just doesn’t make sense. “
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby can both be seen in action on This Morning, which will air again Monday at 10 a.m.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]