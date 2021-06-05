Bollywood legend Sanjay Dutt thanks UAE government after obtaining Golden Visa



Sanjay Dutt thanks UAE government in IG message after receiving Golden Visa Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is the latest to receive the UAE Golden Visa and has taken to Instagram to thank the country’s government officials for the incredible grant. He is the first traditional Indian actor to receive the visa The UAE has hosted many celebrities and athletes in Hollywood, Bollywood and other entertainment categories around the world. It’s no surprise that one of India’s greats, the 61-year-old veteran actor who has starred in MANY of the world’s favorite films like Sanju, Rocky and Agneepath has achieved this long-term residential status. He joins a long list of global stars including footballer Ronaldhino, Egyptian Mohammed Ramadan and influencers Karen Wazen and Kris Fade The actor lives in the United Arab Emirates after receiving cancer treatment in Dubai last year. Thegoldenvisa grants the recipient a 10-year residency in the United Arab Emirates and rewards an individual’s contribution to a number of categories, including culture and art. The Golden Visa is essentially a 10-year residence visa to the United Arab Emirates granted to those who are recognized for their contributions to different categories, be it entertainment, health, culture, art and more. Dutti thanked the government saying he was honored to receive the golden visa Honored to have received a golden visa for the United Arab Emirates in the presence of Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Managing Director of @GDRFADUBAI, he wrote on Instagram. Thanking him with the @uaegov for this honor. Thanks also to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support. Listen to The Lovin Daily: The winning images at the dhow race remind many of this age-old tradition

