5 Ways Mare Of Easttown Is HBO’s Best Thriller (& 5 Alternatives)

HBOEasttown marerecently wrapped up their seven-episode streak with a terrific and thrilling final hour that came full circle. Powered by the impressive performances of Kate Winslet,Large gave audiences a classic thriller that kept them engaged and entertained for seven weeks.

ButLarge isn’t HBO’s first thriller, but it might be the best. The writing, directing and acting all came together to create something exceptional. Yet over the years, the network has regularly aired remarkable and addicting shows about mystery and murder.Easttown mare is worthy of claiming the top spot, but several other contenders won’t fall without a fight.

ten Mare Is Best: A classic thriller

Large is a classic example of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. The show does not revolutionize the thriller but represents it brilliantly.Large takes all the classic elements of the genre, multiple suspects, shocking twists, secrets polluting a small town and mixes them with raw and deeply moving human drama.

The result is a gripping and moving study of bereavement and drug addiction that has ranked among the best murder mysteries in years. The show thrives where many others have failed, juggling multiple themes with empathy and delicacy never forgetting the central mystery that connects them all.

9 Alternative: The Night of

With veteran actor John Turturro and recent Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed,The night of tells the story of a Pakistani American student accused of murdering a young woman on the Upper West Side of New York.

Released in summer 2016,The night of received universal critical acclaim. Ahmed’s performance, in particular, garnered much praise and earned the actor the 2017 Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Film. AsLarge,The night of does little to alter the thriller’s formula and instead feeds on all of the elements that make it so addicting in the first place.

8 Mare Is Best: Shocking Twists

Episode 5 ofEasttown mare will go down as one of the most tense and shocking modern televisions. It features an exciting sequence in which Mare hides and ends up killing the man responsible for one of the show’s biggest mysteries: the disappearances of Katie Bailey and Missy Sager.

The sequence takes the entire final minutes of the episode and features Kate Winslet at the peak of her phenomenal action abilities, channeling her inner Clarice Starling. What makes the experience even more stressful is that seconds before, the man killed Colin Zabel, played by the underrated Evan Peters. Seeing one of the show’s supposed main characters die in such a brutal way was definitely a turning point no one had seen coming.

7 Alternative: Abroad

Mixing the classic elements of a thriller with those of a psychological thriller,The foreigner plays with the public’s expectations and delivers an electrifying mystery. Located in Georgia, he follows the investigation of a gruesome crime apparently committed by a local baseball coach and teacher.

Led by Ben Mendelsohn and featuring an exceptional turn by Cynthia Erivo,The foreigner benefits from its top-notch cast and powerful writing. Slow Burn might not be for everyone, but the show offers a satisfying ending, slightly slowed down by its refusal to provide a proper closure to the central mystery.

6 Mare Is Best: Exceptional casting

Kate Winslet is the star ofEasttown mare, but the show offers some incredible supporting performances. Peters does one of the best jobs of his career in a role that requires him to be a leading man disguised as a support player. Veteran actress Jean Smart and the always underrated Julianne Nicholson (who is also brilliant onThe foreigner) are scene thieves, especially Nicholson in the last episode.

Newcomers Angourie Rice, Jack Mulhern and Cailee Spaeny also made a strong impression. Even Guy Pearce, whose casting was a coup to destabilize audiences, is elevating an otherwise one-dimensional role.

5 Alternative: real detective

Season 1 ofReal detective must rank among the best in the history of television. Boosted by the best career performances of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, the show uses a non-linear narrative to tell its story. The plot follows detectives Rustin Cohle and Martin Hart as they revisit the murder of seventeen-year-old sex worker Dora Lange.

Real detective can’t help but get carried away by its second and third seasons, which can’t quite reach the narrative heights of the first. Yet the series remains a compelling and at times compelling crime drama, leagues from its competition.

4 Mare Is Best: Tackling Deeper Problems

Murder mysteries are always better when digging into humanity and character struggles. Show asEasttown marecreate a more compelling narrative that audiences can relate to more easily by painting an entire picture instead of just limiting themselves to the crime in the middle of it all.

Mare Sheehan is a flawed and troubled protagonist confronted with her son’s suicide and her feelings of inadequacy. However, the show also explores the demons that haunt the small Pennsylvania community where the action takes place. Audiences can see topics like drug addiction, morality, regret, and atonement that never come at the expense of the thrill of a mystery murder.

3 Alternative: sharp objects

AsEasttown mare,Sharp objects is another thriller bred by his immensely talented leading wife. Amy Adams gives a better career performance as Camille Preaker, a journalist living with alcoholism, who has recently been released from a mental hospital and is returning to her hometown to investigate a gruesome murder.

As Camille, Adams is vulnerability embodied, a wounded, bleeding, and moving heart, desperate to find release. Excellent supporting performances by Patricia Clarkson and an unforgettable Eliza Scanlen further improve the material. Slow burning can be a bit too much, butSharp objectThe last few seconds are worth the wait.

2 The mare is the best: Kate Winslet

It’s no exaggeration to say that Kate Winslet is giving her career performance inEasttown mare. Winslet, famous for playing vulnerable, imperfect, and deeply human characters, sinks his teeth into his best role sinceSteve Jobs, creating a moving portrait of grief and depression.

Mare Sheehan could very well become one of Winslet’s defining roles. The actress effortlessly travels between genres, juggling drama, thriller, and even comedy with such a capacity that she feels seamless. It is a true testament to the abilities of Winslet who, in a career filled with peaks,Easttown mare is one of the highest.

1 Alternative: Big little lies

Big little lies arguably the most successful HBO show in recent memory, was the definition of addictive television. The initial appeal was, of course, to see actresses like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern sink their teeth into the material. However, the show quickly proved to be an engaging and moving thriller, enhanced by a wickedly funny storyline and the performances of its talents.

The second season of the series ditched the mystery aspect of murder in favor of a more traditional family drama. It doubled the black humor but considerably lessened the thrills. It remained as addicting as ever, thanks in large part to a landscape-chewing Meryl Streep.

