Entertainment
Alicia Silverstone recreates ‘Clueless’ scene with her son on TikTok
Alicia Silverstone has landed on TikTok!
The 44-year-old actor made his debut on the popular social media platform on Friday and gave fans a delightful flashback to his grand entry. Much like Cher Horowitz, the Clueless star dusted off her yellow checkered blazer to recreate one of the film’s most memorable scenes.
Within ten seconds TIC Tac clip, Silverstone begins to strut in front of the camera while Just a Girl by No Doubt performs. Her 10-year-old son Bear Blu Jarecki, whom she co-parents with ex Christopher Jarecki, steps into the frame to put her arm around his shoulder before she pushes him away and lip-syncs with the iconic line of his character, Ew, get out of me! Uh, as if!
Don’t worry, she immediately brings her son back to the camera and gives him a hug and a kiss after the little push!
Ugh! As if … I won’t join TikTok. #Clueless #AsIf, the 44-year-old actor captioned the video.
Silverstone shared their TikTok with Instagram also, adding in the caption, I guess I’m on TikTok now #Clueless.
Fans quickly commented, sharing their love for the fun moment.
“MY FAV THING EVER OH MY,” wrote one enthusiastic commentator.
“… my life is over now,” added another.
“Omg this movie will always be my favorite, love it,” someone else commented on Instagram.
It’s no surprise that Bear was involved in his mother’s debut on TikTok, especially a special tribute to Clueless, given he’s a huge fan of the film. Last April, Silverstone revealed to Entertainment tonight that after seeing the film for the first time, he began to write fan fiction about the film and came up with future screenplays.
“He’ll bring up little things (about the movie), she said. One night we were lying in bed and he wrote ‘Clueless Part 2’ and what he / it would be dear. was amazing what he thought. “
The Bears Plot portrays Cher as an alcoholic but he didn’t say those words, she explained. It was like, she drinks a lot and maybe she’s a makeup artist? Like a professional makeup artist.
Silverstone has always kept a special place in his heart for his character in Clueless and has even reprized his character and the plaid costume for a 2019 episode of Lip sync battle. She sat down with Vogue last summer to discuss the film’s impact on fashion and pop culture, 25 years after its first big screen release.
In a video for Vogue, Silverstone reflected on the yellow plaid suit set, revealing that there were three color choices, but yellow ultimately won.
It’s a nod to a schoolgirl uniform, but in a high, chic, and very trendy way, she said. And it is so absurd. Immediately you are transformed, you know the world you are in because that is not how children dress to go to school. It’s just not. But somehow it feels right and it works.
It’s unclear where the original suit is, but as Silverstone said, it has a life of its own.
We see it every year on the catwalks, she said. And I think it’s so interesting that people are so interested in it and it just goes on living.
