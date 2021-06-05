Cabana Resort countdown to grand opening

Lucitt & Co.

As this year’s final extended winter season ends in the summer, Bonita Springs – and anyone who likes the idea of ​​having a good time at home – is starting to seek out the much-anticipated sights and sounds of the construction of Cabana Resorts to begin with, none more than the development team itself. Under normal conditions, the standard submission and approval process for new construction is long and multifaceted, involving input from multiple disciplines. In the case of Cabanas, anything that makes it exceptional adds a higher degree of complexity to these planning and approval processes. Add to all of the above delays in all phases of manufacturing and construction caused by the recent health crisis and the resulting shortages in the building materials supply chain as it emerges from the crisis, and you get a long and slow march towards it. village it takes to get the job done. At the time of this writing, a first shovel of summer soil is still planned with a completion date in the fall of 2022 for the 7-story, 110-unit condominium. Construction of the remaining components of the 25-acre residential and entertainment complex can begin once the heavy equipment phase is completed. Meanwhile, Bonita Villages ‘existing amenities and buildings will be updated and redone to reflect Cabanas’ new and contemporary architectural style for a seamless presentation. Her delicious Groggy Frog Tiki Hut will last in all of its thatched roof glory, just better – and maybe thinner.

Nothing like Cabana Resort has been built in Southwest Florida so far. Its ambitious concept includes family-oriented amenities, activities and entertainment within a private resort-level condominium community that is also designed to engage and benefit locals, seasonal workers and vacationers in its parks. open access, its attractions and shops, Grand Food Halls restaurants, lounges and relaxation areas. Once finished, Cabana will be the party and everyone is invited.

Entertainment and attractions will be what sets Cabana apart from other developments and sets it apart as a year round destination for a day, weekend or getaway. It features seven acres of bodies of water in a huge meandering lazy river designed to delight and interest all ages and at every turn. It offers sunny and shaded terraces, a surfable triple flow rider, a waterfall, multiple water games, relaxation and relaxation areas, as well as a separate swimming pool and play area for children. A koi pond will define the eastern entrance to the water park, and large food halls and a butterfly garden and neighborhood park can be found to the west on Vanderbilt Drive. In addition to the water park, the other swimming pools of the Cabanas complex offer owners different leisure experiences. The tranquil pool and hot tubs present a serene setting and peaceful vibe while the Oasis Pool features a tropical island-style waterfall, spa, throwing games, and plenty of poolside lounges. The Groggy Frog Tiki Hut is a private community and social hub for morning coffee, happy hour, bingo, trivia games, and the occasional live music.

Cabanas Grand Food Hall will run almost end to end along its wide frontage on Bonita Beach Road. The open and airy structure will be covered in glass for unobstructed 360-degree views of the resort and surrounding Bonita Springs neighborhood. The central section of the Halls has a garden area with seating. The movable roof sections can be controlled to adjust ambient temperatures and the teak exterior panels will be maneuvered to adapt to the sun and shade conditions. Air conditioning systems will be in place throughout the length of the venue to ensure it can become a year round asset for the people of Bonita Springs. The versatility of some of its structural components will allow it to effectively shape change and be reconfigured as needed. The space and its schedule will remain flexible to accommodate seasonal use and popularity.

The Grand Food Hall is designed to become a community center accessible to all for easy walks, casual or fine dining, shopping, tasting and socializing around beers, art installations, entertainment and Bonita-centric sites. . In addition to the parks and lawns of Cabana Resorts, the venue will feature selected micro-brewers, live music, exotic and exceptional foods, and sometimes nifty sundries, to name a few, and always with a Cabana commitment to quality and originality.

Private and public affairs, special events and celebrations will be featured throughout the year, as will a range of dining options and assorted refreshment concessions.

The Resort aspect of the Cabanas development is also well defined. The 110-unit building showcases new contemporary architecture in Bonita Springs. Superior concrete block construction is used throughout and noise barriers are installed between the reinforced concrete floors. Impact glass windows and sliding doors are standard, and the Lanais are designed to be extra deep to create outdoor living spaces and encourage an indoor-outdoor lifestyle. All access doors are controlled by individual security systems. The units have higher ceilings, eight foot high solid core interior doors with wide enclosures and six inch high baseboards. Premium vinyl or tile flooring is installed throughout and mosaic tile patterns can be inlaid per plan. Quartz countertops, solid wood cabinetry with 42 inch top cabinets, Kohler light fixtures, and GE stainless steel appliances are standard kitchen items. Tubs feature separate toilets, and frameless full-height shower stalls are tiled floor-to-ceiling and include oversized rainforest-style shower heads. The main and closed suites have separate high efficiency air conditioning systems. The pre-construction price for a well-appointed condominium starts around $ 600,000 and covered parking is included.

Cabanas’ various floor plans offer two and three bedroom residences ranging from 1,493 to 2,225 square feet under air. The building faces east and west, with end units facing north and south. The rooftop terrace is finished as an owners-only private facility with stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico and a separate pavilion for special events. A fitness center, covered parking, storage for bikes and golf carts are included. Charging stations are available. Cabana accepts pets and a dog park is being planned.

The Cabana Resort is poised to put Bonita Springs on the Florida destination map. Its Discovery Center is located at 27901 Bonita Village Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34134.

It is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Staff are available for virtual and on-site presentations, or by appointment at 239-691-4455. Cabana Resort is represented by JRW Developer Resources, a division of John R. Wood Properties.