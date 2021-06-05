Queer UTA Agents on LGBTQ + Representation in Hollywood

UTA has taken a number of steps to amplify and support queer voices both internally and externally. In addition to updating their logos on social media to celebrate Pride Month, UTA Proud hosted a series of internal events that recognized queer visibility, equality and free speech.

Their last virtual event on Friday – titled “LGBTQ + Partner Pride Panel” – featured UTA partners Jacob Fenton, Keya Khayatian and Lucinda Moorhead. Moderated by UTA Deputy Director Kyle Boulia, they discussed their individual journeys as queer people in the industry and various ways to strengthen their representation.

Moorhead said there had been “immense progress” in queer representation over the past decade. She said it’s important not only to remind people why queer stories matter, but that they’re good business too.

“Under-represented people have flocked to shows and movies that include them,” Moorhead said. “They’re going to pay for content where they feel like they’re seen.”

Some conversations are still evolving, such as whether or not queer actors should choose roles that are sexually ambiguous or that they identify with. Fenton said he dislikes the argument that only LGBTQ + actors should be cast in LGBTQ + roles.

“There’s a part of me that almost gets more turned on when a straight person inhabits a gay character because I feel like it’s an experience they might not have otherwise understood until to put themselves in a queer person’s shoes by playing that character, ”Fenton said. .

Fenton said being on the team representing Elliot Page, who revealed in December that he was transgender, has been “absolutely amazing” because he embodies the power to help change the world.

“To have the privilege of being a part of the team of someone like Elliot, who to me represents one of the bravest and impactful voices of a whole generation and movement, is something I feel incredibly so. privileged to be a part, ”Fenton mentioned.

June 5, 1981 – 40 years ago today – marks the date the CDC released its first report on a new disease known as HIV, then AIDS. Moorhead said there is a “double story” around the AIDS conversation, which has been at the forefront of LGBTQ + stories for decades. “I don’t think we want to eliminate something that is still an epidemic and still affects so many people,” Khayatian said. “Yes, this is something you can deal with now and live with, but we should remove the stigma and we should take the memories we have of these amazing people who were taken away by this disease and honor them. “

Asked by Boulia to give advice to the LGBTQ + community, Fenton said to try not to be afraid of the challenges that lie ahead and not to be afraid to ask for help.

“Look for those who can help you, who you trust and don’t back down,” Fenton said. “There are many who are ready to guide you. “

As for straight people who want to support their gay friends, Khayatian said it’s important for them to educate themselves about issues they may not be familiar with and then pass that knowledge on to others.

“If you’re someone with access and it’s behind closed doors where someone might say something homophobic, don’t be afraid to correct it,” Khayatian said.