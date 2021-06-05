Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman go all out for family day out at Epsom Derby





Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman had a family day out at the Epsom Derby (Photo: PA) Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman made it a family day out as they headed to the Cazoo Derby Festival. Judge Britains Got Talent, 61, was seen holding his partner’s hand as they arrived at Epsom Racecourse for the second day of the annual event. He looked dapper for the bash, opting for a black blazer and gray pinstriped pants, with a cream waistcoat and black tie. The music mogul finished off the look with sunglasses and a black face mask, holding up a top hat. Lauren, 43, stunned in a flowing crisp white dress and matching headband with a white veil over her eyes, adding cream strappy heels and a clutch. They were joined by son Eric and Laurens’ son Adam from a previous relationship, who commemorated the day by donning similar navy costumes. Simon and Lauren were joined by Eric and Adam for the sunny day (Photo: PA) Simon returns to normal life after being forced to retire from his duties to recover from a terrifying bicycle accident. The music mogul raised concerns when he broke his back after falling from an electric bicycle and was forced to undergo a grueling six-hour surgery. He gets back to work by embarking on the promotional trail of his new project, a series of children’s books with Eric on imaginary animals. Speaking to Kelly Clarkson about the business, he admitted that becoming a first-time daddy softened it. More: United States

After losing my parents, I really felt, Kelly, that I would never feel that kind of love for anyone again, he told the singer. I thought that was it until I saw his scan for the first time. He remembers seeing Eric for the first time during an ultrasound and instantly falling in love with his son. Judge Americas Got Talent continued: From that point on I saw the scan, I was like this, I'm obsessed. Now I just can't imagine my life without him. This is the most amazing thing that has ever happened to me. I love it.

