Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu won’t divorce, says mom and manager, Entertainment News & Top Stories





TAIPEI – Actress Barbie Hsu (Meteor Garden, 2001) told Taiwanese tabloid Apple Daily on Saturday (June 5) that she was divorcing her husband, Chinese hotelier Wang Xiaofei. The news came after Mr Wang, 39, posted several articles on Weibo that harshly criticized Taiwan in light of news that two confirmed cases of Covid-19 from the island had boarded a plane that had landed. in the Chinese city of Xiamen. But it looks like the news is nothing but an outsized love affair as the 44-year-old Taiwanese actress’ mother and manager have come to rebut her divorce requests. Hsu’s mother told Apple Daily, “Barbie just said a few angry words. What divorce is she talking about? I’ll calm her down. Barbie and Xiaofei both care deeply about their children and I will tell them both to put up with it for now. . “ Although she did not say why the couple had fought, she revealed that Mr. Wang wanted his wife and two children – a seven-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son – to receive the Covid vaccine -19 in China. Hsu, however, felt that this plan was too complicated and decided to stay in Taiwan instead. Mr. Wang posted on Weibo shortly after news of the divorce surfaced, writing, “I was really worried about my family so I said things that weren’t very nice. get restless during this time of pandemic and I hope my family will be safe and sound. “ Hsu’s manager told Apple Daily, “They just had a fight. Which couple isn’t fighting? It’s okay.” Hsu and Mr. Wang met in 2010 and got married that year. Their marriage made headlines as she was a popular actress for a long time when he was then known as one of the Four Young Masters of Beijing – a term used to refer to the sons of four famous and wealthy entrepreneurs in the city. . Mr. Wang’s mother is a successful restaurateur who founded the upscale restaurant chain South Beauty. The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in March and posted photos from the celebration on Weibo.







