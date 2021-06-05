Chriselle Lim tells us about her interview on advice from her working mom – The Hollywood Reporter

Chriselle Lim – fashion blogger, YouTuber, stylist and influencer – has spent the past year like many parents struggling to work from home and care for her young children at the same time. But balancing parenting and work has always been a challenge for professionals with children, especially mothers. A solution-oriented person, Lim created BümoWork, the first coworking space for parents who work with a fully licensed daycare.

In an interview with Hollywood journalist, Lim explains how the coworking space got started and shares other tips, products and resources that help him “have it all,” as they say.

“When I had my first child Chloe, I realized the lack of options for working parents, especially working mothers. There weren’t any real long-term solutions for working mothers like me who wanted to continue to thrive in their careers while remaining a parent present and co-locating with their children, ”says Lim. “There were a few coworking spaces that had babysitting services, but they were generally all unlicensed daycare, meaning they couldn’t legally change their diapers, feed them, put them down for a nap. nor be there with them for more than 2-3 hours.

Even though it was better than nothing, it was not a long-term solution, so the idea for BümoWork was born. Lim has designed a space where parents can get away from it all and focus on their own chores, knowing their little ones are safe and cared for just down the hall.

The new BümoWork at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

“The workspace was intentionally designed so that parents have their own space separate from the children’s,” says Lim. “The fact that children are so close to parents, but still separated, reassures parents. “

Before opening the new BümoWork space, located in Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, Lim had to get creative with juggling childcare and working from home. “The biggest challenge with working from home is frequent interruption. Since I have a child of two and six, he is sure to need me quite often, ”she says. “It’s very difficult to have a steady pace of work during the day, so I end up working a lot after the kids go to bed, which isn’t ideal. “

One solution she recommends is BümoBrain Box. “This is a subscription box that is sent to your home every month with all the supplies you need for the BümoBrain courses. The subscription is personalized according to the activities, so that your children can participate in these lessons on demand! It’s pretty amazing because not only is it educational, but the kids therefore excited about their boxes that it looks like Christmas every time they receive them! “

But Lim also has some recommendations for working mothers.

A playground at BümoWork.

“Aside from my Instant Pot, Air Fryer and Peloton, which all help me save time as a busy mom, I would also say that adding a good multivitamin is good. therefore essential because moms need so much energy and strength throughout the day, ”said Lim.

You can purchase Lim’s recipes below.

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Instant pot duo

6 quart instant jar duo

$ 90

Buy now

2. PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer – 7 Quart

Buy now

3. Platoon

platoon

The basics of the Peloton bike

$ 1,895

Buy now

4. Perelel Multivitamins

“I love my Perelel vitamins and take them every day. They make it really easy because they give you all the vitamins you need for the day in one small package, ”says Lim.

Multi Support Perelel Mom Pack

$ 48

Buy now

5. Dior tote

“I also love my oversized Dior tote bag which can carry both my professional life and my mother’s life while being super chic!” Lim said.

