The Bad Batch Episode 6 References Ahsoka Tano: Will She Appear?





Former Jedi Ahsoka Tano has just been featured in the animated series The Bad Batch. Will she make an actual appearance in future episodes?

Star Wars: The Wrong Lotjust referred to former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, potentially teasing a full appearance in future episodes of the animated series on Disney +. So farThe bad lot introduced Clone Force 99 and their desertion from the newly nascent Empire after the end oftheClone wars. It looks like they’ve found a new profession as mercenaries, making a living and doing their best to keep a low profile because of the bounty hunter chasing Omega. However, their latest job featured an encounter with familiar smugglers with ties to Ahsoka, teasing the possibility that Ahsoka herself might come face to face with the Bad Batch in the future. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Towards the end ofThe clone wars, Ahsoka left the Jedi Order to forge her own path. In doing so, she met two sisters at level 1313 of Coruscant named Rafa and Trace Martez. Together, the three formed an unlikely alliance despite Martez’s feelings and preconceptions about the Jedi Order, as their parents were inadvertently killed during a Jedi conflict with bounty hunter Cad Bane. However, Ahsoka quickly proved that she was different from most Jedi, and they formed a friendship after their mishap with the Pyke Syndicate, a faction belonging to the Maul Phantom Collective that would eventually become Crimson Dawn. Related: Star Wars Sets Up Maul’s Next Return This brings things toThe bad lot, Season 1, Episode 6 “Depleted”, seeing Clone Force 99 take a job on the planet Corellia to retrieve a precious tactical droid. However, the Bad Batch weren’t the only group looking to claim the droid, and they quickly encountered Rafa and Trace. Due to the circumstances and a hail of laser fire from the security forces guarding the refinery melting former separatist battle droids, Bad Batch’s sisters and Martez join forces. As they eventually escaped together, they lost the droid’s mind with his valuable information. In the process, Rafa wonders why they aren’t working for the Empire, given that they are clones, and Hunter responds by saying that he and his team are different from most clones. Rafathat she’s heard of this before, a direct reference to Ahsoka’s similar expression on herself and the Jediduring the Clone Wars. What makes this reference so interesting is that the Martez sisters reveal that they work for someone who needed the droid head to fight the Empire, to whom they also shared their meeting with. the Bad Batch. Although the contact is not revealed at the end ofThe bad lots Sixth Episode, someone like Captain Rex would certainly be interested in the Rogue Clones, while potentially opening the door for Ahsoka herself to feature in future episodes, considering that she and Rex survived the episode. Order 66 together. Seeing Ahsoka return would certainly be a dynamic addition to the series, especially with lingering theories that Bad Batch’s new recruit Omega is potentially a Force-sensitive clone. It’s a pretty fun Easter egg all the same, confirming that Ahsoka positively challenged the Martez sisters’ views on the galaxy for The cloneWars, and it seems to be blocked in the future.Much like the Jedi, there are clones that are exceptions to the ruling majority, and the Bad Batch is a prime example. It doesn’t matter if Ahsoka is featured in future episodes ofThe bad lot,there are bound to be more exciting reveals and surprises as the series continues on Disney +. More: Bad Batch Episode 6 Ending Character: Maul, Bail or Rex? How Band Of Brothers Changed Blithe’s Death (What Really Happened)

About the Author Kevin Erdmann

(1331 published articles)

Kevin Erdmann is one of the editors of Screen Rant. With a major in Film Studies and a minor in Comic Book and Cartoon Studies from UofO, Kevin is pretty sure he’s writing for the right site. Although Kevin is a huge Marvel fan, he also loves Batman because he is Batman and strongly believes that Han shot first. Disney also shares much of its fan sponsorship. Previously, Kevin was a writer for ComicsVerse.com. Kevin lives in Oregon with his wonderful wife and his sinister cat who is undoubtedly currently plotting his demise. More from Kevin Erdmann







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos