‘Star Wars’ actor quits mid-production of Netflix series





British actor John Boyega made a name for himself as Finn in the Skywalker saga Star wars trilogy sequel – Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), and Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Related: Star Wars Was A Luxury Prison According To Actor John Boyega Boyega’s character, ex-stormtrooper Finn, was one of the main cast in the sequels, alongside Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron. Boyega became well known for his involvement in the Black Lives Matter protests in London last year – at one point he even gave a passionate monologue -, and for speaking out against the Star wars franchise for sidelining the story arcs of Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) and Finn in subsequent films. The actor however defended Star wars director JJ Abrams. Related: Could John Boyega Be The Next James Bond? Related: ‘Star Wars’ Actor John Boyega Praises Marvel For Bringing Up Black Stories It’s also important to note that Boyega and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy had at least one “honest conversation” about his feelings, so the issues he was concerned about were apparently taken seriously by Lucasfilm, Ltd. and The Walt Disney Company. Now Boyega has gone from Star wars and shot the upcoming Netflix series, Rebel crest. However, a key has been thrown into production – Boyega recently left mid-production, apparently for “family reasons.” Related: ‘Star Wars’ Faces Backlash After MLK, Jr. Tweet Through Deadline: Production is currently on hiatus, but we understand that Netflix is ​​working hard to find a replacement for the Star Wars actor and that someone will likely be recruited in the next few days. Filming began May 3 in Louisiana. A Netflix spokesperson told us: Rebel Ridge is taking a temporary hiatus as we seek to recast John Boyega who had to leave the project for family reasons. We remain committed to Jeremy Saulniers’ extraordinary film and look forward to resuming production. We look forward to continuing our partnership with John Boyegas UpperRoom Productions, in addition to our upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone in which he also stars. Related: Carrie Fisher Slapped Oscar Isaac Over 40 Times On The Set Of “Star Wars” Deadline also noted that this was a very strange turn of events for the streaming giant, as actors rarely leave a series in the middle of filming, especially when there is apparently no hard feelings involved. At this time, details of Boyega’s family emergency have not been publicly disclosed. In addition to Rebel crest, Boyega recently played the role of Leroy Logan in Steve McQueen’s Small Ax mini-series alongside Star wars co-star Naomi Ackie (Jannah). Related: Reported NEW Luke Skywalker Series Gets Timeline! He also has four projects – They cloned Tyrone, The Test, Borderland, and Attack Block 2 – in development. What do you think of the fact that John Boyega leaves his latest production in the middle of filming?

