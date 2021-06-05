Former Drake and Josh Star Drake Bell accused of endangering children





Former Drake & Josh star Drake Bell is charged with endangering children following an allegedly inappropriate internet conversation in 2017 with a minor.

Drake bell, former star of the television series Drake and Josh, was charged with endangering children. Bell starred alongside Josh Peck in the Nickelodeon series for over three years. The heartwarming comedy series followed the hilarious antics of two very different teenage step-brothers, Drake and Josh. The series is often considered one of Nickelodeon’s best shows, alongside iCarly and Victorious. Since the end of the series, Bell has kept a relatively low profile. Hedid dubbing forUltimate Spider-Man and A tale of mice,and has made a number of appearances in various television shows, including iCarlyHe also looked into his music career, releasing a total of five studio albums before his music career was hampered by a wrist injury. Although he remained active in the television, film and music industry, he never quite replicated the fame he received for Drake and Josh. For the most part, Bell has disappeared from the public eye, which is why some might have been surprised to see his name make the rounds on social media. However, this return to the limelight is not for a good reason. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Producer Scott Rudin Withdraws From Film Plans After Abuse Allegations As reported by Deadline, Bell has been charged with endangering children in Ohio. Bell was taken into custody by Cleveland Police following an indictment on May 21 for attempting to endanger children and spreading material harmful to minors. Details of the case were not disclosed, but the charges allegedly stem from an internet chat in 2017 that Drake engaged in with a minor allegedly of a sexual nature. Bell pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on $ 2,500 bail. He has agreed to no longer have contact with the victim and will have a preliminary hearing on June 23. At the time of his arrest, Bell was in Cleveland performing at the Odeon Concert Club. He has not publicly responded to the accusations and few details are confirmed. However, it is obvious that he allegedly behaved inappropriately towards a minor who in turn filed a complaint against him. Sadly, Bell is just the latest in a long line of celebrities and former child actors who have fallen out of favor and found themselves at the center of sexual abuse cases. The allegations are similar to the allegations of sexual abuse by James Franco, which initially began when he was examined for sending inappropriate messages and attempting to meet a 17-year-old girl. YouTuber James Charles has also been criticized recently for sending inappropriate messages to minors. Hopefully, the Bell case will bring more attention to this trend of celebrities using their power, fame, and social media to prey on underage fans who admire them. Social media makes it easier for cases like this to arise and demonstrates the need for actors to be held accountable for the immense harm that such inappropriate behavior can cause to victims. The allegations against Bell are troubling to say the least, and as a trial ensues and more evidence is released, the truth will hopefully emerge and justice can be served for the victim. . More: Seth Rogen Refuses To Work With James Franco Over Abuse Allegations Source: deadline Netflix’s Ragnarok borrows one of the MCU’s Thor rules

About the Author Rachel Ulatowski

(33 articles published)

Rachel Ulatowski is a freelance film and television writer for Screen Rant. She works to bring readers the latest news on the shows and movies that are important to them. She is an aspiring, self-sufficient writer, with a pending historical publication and experience working for a mass media company. In her spare time, she enjoys watching Marvel, DC, Star Wars and Doctor Who, writing, reading and spending time with her Yorkie, Jobi. More from Rachel Ulatowski







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos