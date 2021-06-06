Conjuring 3 at the top of A Quiet Place 2 at the return of cinema | National and Global





The domestic box office is back to normal, with moderate wins and big drops for the second weekend. After its triumphant first weekend, A Quiet Place Part II fell 59% at the North American box office, giving way to the third film in the Conjuring franchise to take the top spot. Warner Bros. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It grossed around $ 24 million, according to the studio’s estimates on Sunday, making it the biggest R-rated opening in the pandemic. The Paramounts sequel A Quiet Place meanwhile grossed $ 19.5 million in ticket sales, bringing its national total to $ 88.6 million. The Conjuring 3 brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. While there is a whole wide universe surrounding these films, this is the first Conjuring since 2016, and the first to be directed by someone other than James Wan (directed by Michael Graves). In a pre-pandemic world, The Conjuring 3 might have been seen as a bit of a disappointment – previous installments have both opened around $ 40 million. Here there is a caveat: The movie is also currently streaming free to subscribers on HBO Max. Warner Media did not say how many people streamed it over the weekend or how many new customers signed up for the service. It has become more normal than not for films to adopt a hybrid date-and-date release strategy, with major studios using their biggest titles to attract potential subscribers to their streaming services. A Quiet Place Part II had the rare distinction of being exclusively in theaters, but even so, it will be a shorter stint than usual before it reaches Paramount +. The Walt Disney Co.s Cruella, which opened in theaters last weekend, was also made available for rent on Disney + for $ 29.99. The photo of Emma Stone and Emma Thompson added $ 11.2 million from 3,922 theaters this weekend to take third place. Disney also didn’t say how much it made from streaming rentals, but the company noted that the drop from last weekend was only 48%. Globally, Cruella has earned $ 87.1 million so far. The family-friendly animated film Spirit Untamed also opened in theaters this weekend at 3,211 theaters for an estimated $ 6.2 million. The DreamWorks Animation film features the voices of Isabella Merced, Eiza Gonzlez, Julianne Moore, Marsai Martin and Jake Gyllenhaal. Most family movies have gone straight to streaming over the past year, and many major studios are choosing to continue the strategy for the foreseeable future. Disney and Pixars Luca is skipping theaters and heading straight to Disney +, where it will be free for subscribers on June 16. The DreamWorks Animations Boss Baby sequel also debuts on Peacock Kids and in theaters on July 2. Universals, the latest addition to the Fast & Furious franchise, F9, continued to gain momentum internationally ahead of its US debut on June 25. F9, which has already grossed $ 256 million in eight territories, has become one of 19 U.S. films to earn more than $ 200 million in China. Follow AP Film writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/ldbahr

