BTS ‘RM expresses sense of freedom from original’ Bicycle ‘track: Bollywood News

South Korean juggernaut BTS dropped Billboard Hot 100 song # 1‘Butter’May 21. After two weeks of celebration and their debut atop the Billboard Hot 100, the group is preparing for their 8th anniversary on June 13 and 14, respectively. Ahead of the celebration, BTS frontman RM, rapper-songwriter-producer released a touching track, ‘Bicycle’.

For the inexperienced, every year during FESTA, BTS releases new content like music, cover songs, original tracks, dance videos, photo collections, among others. The two-week online festival leads to the finale which is a sit-down chat session, followed by a concert. But, this time it’s a two-day concert – combining FESTA and MUSTER. This year, RM offers an original track that talks about his love for the bike and how he feels free during these times.

Along with the song, RM wrote a heartwarming letter explaining why he wanted to release this song and how it came about. “I’ve always wanted to do a song about bikes. It’s been 3 years since the release of ‘mono’ and I got fed up with making the next series without definitive promises, so I decided to use Festa as a good excuse (!) to make a bike song and release it! After many twists and turns, in February and March, I rode my bike like crazy here and there and ended up putting melodies and lyrics on Hee-young’s guitar playing “hyung. I really did the song while riding the bike. I hummed the song so much, I don’t even remember how many times I hummed, he wrote in his letter.

RM also revealed that he personally met artist Moon Sungsic for the cover art as he has always admired his work. The cover has an essence of RM ‘mono’. He is a well-known artist and the youngest artist to participate in the Korean pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2005. “I personally met and asked the artist Moon Sungsic, whom I have always admired, to do the show. blanket. I think the work came very well in the artist’s usual drawing style. I’m really grateful to Heeyoung hyung (older man / brother) and artist Moon Sungsic for joining me in this somewhat reckless / reckless decision, ”he wrote.

“I’m always excited to ride a bike but once I put my two feet on the pedals I’m always a little sad. Maybe it’s because I miss a lot of things. I don’t really know. why. I don’t have a driver’s license and haven’t driven yet. Anyway, for me, it’s a rare time to feel the most free physically. Since I was an intern, I have always rode my bike thinking I wanted to move those out of focus scenes that couldn’t be captured in a song. With sad but funny feelings, little cold but warm. Hope this song will stay on the playlist for a long time. everyone reading and will become your bike song. I don’t think anything would make me happier if you listen and agree [this song] as a small gift. Every day is a good day. If you’re sad, let’s cycle! I will always do the same, “he concluded his letter to ARMY.

RM hums into his low, hoarse baritone as he remembers the moments and emotions he feels while riding a bike. “I want to keep the bass low / My heart / My mind is already in weekend mode / I don’t see any open cars, no open bars / It’s not bad to be alone on this road / Hearts people float like islands / A night that somehow might not come“, the eloquent and moving verse takes you through the roller coaster of emotions of RM. The weekend mode with a smaller crowd, soaking up the silence in the streets, the tingling sensation of hoping that this day does not will never end, and pedal to the sun, to the sunsets.

“If it was sad let’s ride a bike / let’s put the wind under our two feet / oh, let’s ride a bike / with both arms outstretched in freedom“, RM dedicates this song to ARMY while confessing the liberating emotion he feels on his walks. RM talks about the liberating feeling while he is in nature while he is cycling. It helps him to face the tough times and he hopes it will. the same for fans around the world. The indescribable emotion of feeling the breeze that gives him wings because no one sees him as RM from BTS. there it is only a man in his twenties named Namjoon who finds solace in nature while riding a bike and healing.

RM’s manner of words cannot be described in words. He is insightful, thoughtful and heartwarming when it comes to music. The moving words of ‘Bicycle’ is really a testament to RM’s music which has so much depth.

The song was produced, written and arranged by RM, John Eun. The two have previously worked on a song called “Hope”. Upon releasing the new original track, John Eun said, “The feeling of making music is always exciting. But the feeling of making music with someone who makes you feel like you are deeply connected is something. which is hard to find. I feel extremely lucky and blessed to make music with this friend that I resonate both musically and personally. Thank you, RM for your friendship and for always motivating me to be a better musician / human. I couldn’t have asked for a better companion. “

Kicking off the month of celebrations with FESTA portraits and profiles, the septet dropped the two choreography videos – the “NO” dance break version of MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E,‘Black Swan’ introductory performance of the 2020 Melon Music Awards, and ‘Dynamite’ pretty and pretty version. Other than that, they posted a video for BTS’s 4 Cups mission where they split into subunits to take photos based on the stories they drew in a photo booth.

On May 22, HYBE posted an official announcement on its social media platform Weverse which read, “BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO will be held as an online live streaming event. We look forward to your enthusiastic interest. for BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, which will be held on the occasion of the 8th anniversary of BTS and ARMY. “

The concerts will take place on June 13-14 in South Korea, which will be a world tour version – including their foreign language songs. In addition, it has been advised that an in-person performance will take place concurrently with the online event if seat spacing guidelines that comply with COVID-19 control measures from government sites are determined. He will be informed as the situation evolves.

