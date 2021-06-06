Shannen Doherty Says Hollywood Is Neglecting Women Who “Kissed Their Faces”





Shannen Doherty (pictured in 2019) shared her frustrations with the way Hollywood is dealing with aging. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic) Shannen Doherty is commended for speaking out about aging and the fact that Hollywood does not reflect “the women who kissed their faces”. On Saturday night, the 50-year-old actress posted a bare-faced selfie accompanied by a caption sharing her frustration at not seeing “women without fillers, without Botox, without facelifts” on her screen. “I watched movies tonight and noticed that there were few female characters that I could relate to”, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star wrote. “You know, women with no fillers, no Botox, no facelifts. Women who have kissed their face and all the experience it has shown. “I lived,” she continued. “I love the fact that I’ve lived and that my face reflects my life. I’ve survived a lot of cancers, yes, but more than that. I kiss now. Finally. Gone is the perception that magazines and Hollywood are trying to make us. I want to see women like me. Women like us. Doherty, who announced in early 2020 that her cancer, first diagnosed in 2015, had returned following remission, struck a chord with subscribers who thanked her for speaking out. “Thank you. We need more of you,” commented Paulina Porizkova, who also said she felt “invisible” as she got older. “You are gorgeous and I love it,” added director Reed Morano. “Growing old is a privilege bestowed on a few,” replied another follower. “You carry your trip beautifully. “ Learn more about Yahoo Life: Want to get lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? register here for the Yahoo Lifes newsletter.

