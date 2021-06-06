Town Recognizes USPS Employee for Response to Medical Emergency | Kent County Daily Hours





WEST WARWICK Juana Palacios was touring one afternoon earlier this year delivering mail on Alden Drive in West Warwick when she noticed a resident was in need of emergency medical attention. Without his swift response, the situation could have ended in tragedy. A letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, Palacios was making his deliveries on March 3 when she came across a man lying in his lawn, semi-conscious and foaming in his mouth, according to the local postmaster. [She] showed up at a residents’ house to find the unconscious customer on the front lawn, wearing a simple T-shirt. It was around 35 degrees that day, West Warwick Town Postmaster Todd Rekrut said Thursday. This person was in great distress. After getting no verbal response from the resident, Palacios immediately called 911 and then waited for the West Warwick fire department to arrive to transport him to hospital, where he later recovered. I have no doubt that without the timing, quick thinking and compassion of Ms Palacios the outcome would have been more serious, wrote Rekrut in an email to Col. Mark Knott, Acting City Manager of West Warwick. On Thursday, Knott, Fire Chief Jeffrey Varone, local firefighters and City Council Vice President Maribeth Williamson and Councilor Jason Messier stopped by the local post office to recognize Palacios for the life-saving help she provided That day. Nowadays, so many people drove by or turned on their video and filmed it for entertainment, Knott said, as he prepared to present a quote to the local hero. Williamson echoed this. A lot of people wouldn’t bother to step up, she said. Due to your heroic efforts, we just want to say thank you very much. Knott said he was proud that in West Warwick there are government employees, whether in the fire and police departments or at the post office, whom he can trust to do the right thing. something in an emergency like that encountered by Palacios. While Palacioss’s heroic actions speak to the kind of person she is, Rekrut added, it also shows how much of a community postal workers are. Were that person they see every day, he says. For some people, were the only people they saw. Steven Lachapelle, director of postal operations in Southeastern New England, also attended the celebration. Lachapelle congratulated Palacios for stepping up his efforts, before joining Rekrut in presenting him with a congratulatory letter on behalf of the US Postal Service. You chose to get involved, he told her, and from what I understand, you probably saved that person’s life. So thank you very much. [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos