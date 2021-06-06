Pahlaj Nihalani on his 28 days of hospitalization between life and death: “I threw up a lot of blood. I have been saved from the clutches of death. : Bollywood News





Producer-director PahlajNihalani returned from hospital after 28 days on a tightrope between life and death. And it wasn’t Covid. I haven’t told anyone about it. Only my family knew about it. AndShatrughanSinhajiqui is family. This reporter called all my family members repeatedly until he got the truth. This is how everyone learned. If not, who cares about this industry whether you live or die, especially in these times when life has become so uncertain, says Pahlajji, veteran producer and former chairman of the censorship committee, sounding frail. So what happened? About a month ago, I was home alone. Even my wife was away. When suddenly, one evening, members of the unit for a movie that we made during the pandemic, came by. It was late. And I had to order them from outside. My food was prepared at home. I never eat outside. But there wasn’t enough for everyone. So we ordered food. Chicken is the only non-vegetarian food I eat, so they urged me to join them. Out of politeness, I accepted. The minute I bit into the chicken, I knew something was wrong. But the others assured me that everything was fine. So we ate. They left. After a while, I felt uncomfortable and threw up. I felt good after that. So I just tried to sleep. Around 3 a.m., I threw up a lot of blood. It was then that I panicked and called my son. Fortunately, he stays in the same building. From that moment of the nightmare experience, the Pahlajjis family took over. They called our doctor and he advised me to be taken to the hospital immediately. I was in Nanavati Hospital for the next 28 days. No one was allowed to visit me because of the pandemic. I spoke to my wife on video calls. Pahlajji is grateful to his doctor, especially Dr.JayantBarve. Within hours, all of my tests were done. I was lucky. Anyone with a less caring family and a less attentive medical team would be dead. I was pulled from the clutches of death. Now all of his supporters are wondering if it was Covid. No, it wasn’t that. I had Covid in April 2020. I recovered at home. It was much more serious. I was hospitalized for the first time in my life. No one knew if I would make it out alive. I survived because God and my family were with me. Weak but resolute, Pahlajji intends to take legal action against the restaurant that served him his near-fatal meal that fateful night. It could have been the last meal of my life. Everyone who ate that night was sick. But I was the most affected. I urge everyone to have only home cooked meals during these difficult times. Also Read: I’m Not Invited To Varun Dhawans Wedding, But David Dhawans Close Friend Pahlaj Nihalani Doesn’t Complain BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

