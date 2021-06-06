Entertainment
Smallville actor Tom Welling and wife Jessica welcome second baby: “Pure Joy”
Jessica Welling / Instagram; Getty Images
Tom Wellingthe second child of has landed!
the Smallville alum, 44, and his wife Jessica Rose Lee welcomed their second baby, son Rocklin Von, they announced on Instagram on Sunday. They are also parents of a 2 year old son Thomson wylde.
“Rocklin Von, welcome to your family”, Jessica wrote on social media next to a photo of their newborn baby.
“Pure joy,” the actor added in a loving comment, to which his wife kindly responded, “ours.”
Jessica then shared two more photos of their bundle of joy on her Instagram Story. “He’s here,” she captioned a snap, before posting another snap of her two boys spending time together. “Thomson Wylde and Rocklin Von,” she captioned the adorable image simply.
You want to get the greatest stories from PEOPLE every day of the week? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE every day, for essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest stories Monday through Friday.
Jessica Welling / Instagram
ASSOCIATED GALLERY: Celebrity babies born in 2021 (so far!)
Well announced the news of pregnancy with the help of his CW series partner Superman, Michael Rosenbaum.
In a January episode of Rosenbaum Podcast Inside of you, he broke the happy news, getting Welling to confirm it, though the actor was largely silent on the subject. Jessica did it soon official on Instagram, sharing a photo of Welling smiling with ultrasound images.
“That smile says it all,” she wrote.
The actor and his wife celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November. “Happy first birthday, my love”, Jessica wrote on Instagram, sharing a snapshot of their big day. In the comments section Welling wrote: “Lucky ME! Happy 1 year old MY LOVE.”
On New Years Eve, Jessica reflected on the past year while looking to 2021. “Close 2020 Wow. What a year. Embrace the good sides and lessons learned – keep family and values closer than ever before,” has she wrote. “I wish you all health and blessings for the New Year. Cherish the little moments …”
ASSOCIATED GALLERY: Who is next? The celebrities waiting
Jessica kept fans updated on her pregnancy journey, documenting her baby’s growth over the months as she spent time with her son. “Bumpin ‘at the barn & ready to ride in @aislingequestrian ,” it written on February 27 during an outing on horseback.
Mom even asked Thomson for name ideas for her little brother along the way. “We asked our child Wylde, a nature loving explorer, what we should name the new baby … his requests: Rock & Moon,” she said. shared on Instagram.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]