LA Latino International Film Festival ‘In the Heights’ Film Shows Hollywood Comes To Life
Leslie Grace is one of the stars of the hit musical of the summer.
“I was waiting for the red carpet moment! Do you understand? I came to shine! said Grace. “We were all waiting for those moments to come together again.”
The special preview of this film was part of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival. Actor Edward James Olmos is one of the founders of LALIFF.
“There will be 350 people there. That’s all they allow us to do, but it’s the first Hollywood premiere since the start of the pandemic, ”Ormos said.
New Disney program will help start a new generation of storytelling careers
Those involved in the film are delighted to see it on Hollywood screens.
“People needed a movie. It’s a great musical, it’s a culture, it’s a family and a community. What else can we look for? He states as follows.
“Overall, the film has hired over 200 dancers. Looking at the credits, it looks like an Avengers movie with stuntmen, and it’s just the next dancer after the dancers, ”choreographed. The teacher, Christopher Scott, said.
“It links the Latin experience to American culture, and this new generation is bringing it with inspiring power! Said actress Wanda De Jesus.
This movie has a lot of music and a lot of movement. Based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage musical, which also appears. The same goes for veteran star Jimmy Smits. He’s trying something different. He is now a man who sings and dances.
I had to tick a small box in my artistic bucket list. That’s my point of view, says Smits.
“In the Heights” hits theaters on June 11.
