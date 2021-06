Who was rapper Lil Durk’s brother, OTF DThang?

RAPPER Lil Durk is known for hits like Laugh Now Cry Later and 3 Headed Goat. His brother, OTF DThang, was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago. He was 32 years old. 4 OTF DThang, the brother of rapper Lil Durk Credit: dthang2x / Twitter Who was OTF DThang? OTF DThang, like his brother, was also a rapper. His real name was Dontay Banks Jr., according to TMZ. It doesn’t look like Lil Durk and his brother collaborated on any tracks. Cook County officials said DThang was found dead in the 7900 block of S. Loomis Blvd, TMZ reported. Lil durk has not yet commented. Lil Durk has lost several loved ones, including his teammate King Von, who passed away last year, and most recently, a longtime collaborator, Turn me josh. 4 OTF DThang was a rapper Credit: dthang2x / Twitter Who is Lil Durk? Lil durk, born DurkDerrick Banks, is an American rapper. He is the founder of Chicago’s famous rap collection Only The Family. After starting to create rap tracks on social media, Durk rose to prominence in the rap scene with his mixtapeLife Ain’t No Joke. 4 Rapper Lil Durk to perform in March 2020 Credit: Getty He then signed to Def JamRecordings and released Signed to the Streets, which was placed in the top 10 mixtape releases in 2013 by Rolling Stone. His big break came in 2020, after being featured on Drake’s single, Laugh Now Cry Later. The 28-year-old rapper is the father of six. 4 Lil Durk’s big breakup came in 2020 after appearing on Drake’s single, Laugh Now Cry Later Credit: Getty Who Was Turn Me Up Josh? Lil Durk tweeted the Grammy Award-winning producer last week Turn me josh deceased. “Rip, bring me up josh smh,” Lil Durk tweeted. The rapper also posted an image of Josh working in a music studio and posted several crying emojis on hisInstagramstories,Subwayreports. Fans and musicians alike paid tribute to Josh following news of his death. stunned Molly-Mae targeted by dastardly sex life chants in Tommy Fury boxing match “Our boy! “ Binky Felstead gives birth to baby boy, shares sweet hospital photo CHLO COUP Chloe Ferry sparks shared rumors after Owen Warner text glamor model ‘ kel’s plans Kelly Brook, 41, reveals what keeps her from having children and getting married SOLID! Christine McGuinness sunbathes topless as she strips naked during heatwave PROHIBITION OF JAB Anti-vaxxer Dan Osborne furiously fumed “I won’t put that shit in me or my kids” Turn me Up Josh’s real name was Joshua Samuel. He designed the 2013 Migos Versace track and the Metro hit Boomin Not All Heroes Wear Caps. He received a Grammy nomination in 2020 for his work on the Drake and Durk song “Laugh Now Cry Later”.







