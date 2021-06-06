Sharad Pawar visits Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar in hospital – see photos | Hindi movie news





Today morning, veteran star Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after experiencing “episodes of breathlessness”. Now we have come across pictures of National Congress Party PCN ) chief Sharad pawar , while visiting her in the hospital. In these photos, the politician can be seen leaving the hospital on Sunday afternoon. A few hours ago, the actor’s Twitter account managed by his manager shared a health update. Look at the picture here: Photo: Jayesh Ghotkar The tweet read as ”Dilip Sahab was admitted to the non-Covid PD Hinduja Khar hospital for routine tests and investigations. He had episodes of shortness of breath. A team of health workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale takes care of him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and stay safe. ” Check out the tweet here: Dilip Sahab has been admitted to the non-Covid PD Hinduja Khar hospital for routine tests and investigations. He had … https://t.co/WhDapmtt8Z – Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) 1622958907000 Fans and admirers around the world are praying for his speedy recovery. Last year, the veteran actor lost his two younger brothers – Aslam Khan and Ehsan Khan to COVID-19. The 98-year-old actor was also admitted last month. However, he was released after two days. He made his Bollywood debut with ‘Jwar Bhata’ in 1944. He later appeared in several iconic films. His career spanning more than five decades includes successful films such as “Kohinoor”, “Mughal-e-Azam”, “Devdas”, “Naya Daur”, “Ram Aur Shyam”, among others. He recently made headlines because his ancestral home in Pakistan was turned into a museum by the government there. The star was last seen in the 1998 film, “Qila”.









