Chahatt Khanna on Karan-Nishas’ Ugly Spit: Talking Publicly About Your Spouse’s Details Is Humiliating





The war of words between actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal drew various reactions from the television fraternity. Actor Chahatt Khanna, who has known the couple socially for 10 years now and lived in the same wing as them, recently said that you should not wash your dirty laundry in public. She tells us that it depends from person to person, and it doesn’t matter if you are a celebrity. Mera bhi case uchhla tha, main nahi chahti thi … A lot of things happened, even then I was silent for three months. It’s not about being a celebrity or not, says Khanna, who has been through a difficult marriage. She adds that there are pros and cons to everything and celebrities have the advantage of being able to talk to the media about whatever is going on. But as a person, do you really want to do this? she asks, adding, I know that even if I wouldn’t say it, someone else would quote me. My friends and family started saying you should talk about it (in my case) otherwise people will think you are wrong. It’s not that I haven’t spoken, but every relationship has respect, and maintaining that is very important, which Nisha also said. So when you take things in public it gets dirty whether you are a celebrity or not. Does she feel then that Karan and Nisha should have hidden some information and not revealed it on a public platform? Khanna, 32, says: I believe in women’s empowerment and feminism, but this shouldn’t be taken for granted. I’m not saying someone is doing this. I myself am a woman and have been through domestic violence, I know how much we girls hide our relationship, so that no one knows that we have problems in life. We show goody-goody photos on Instagram. And she claims that was the reason many didn’t even believe there were problems in her marriage. Yes, because I have always shown people that I am happy, so simple se zyaada yeh kaun samjhega. But to talk like this, even the smallest details of his husband or wife, even my ex-husband has done nothing less demeaning, says the actor, refusing to take sides in the Karan-Nisha affair. We don’t know the reality. Once everything is out in the open and in the media, no one is telling the 100% truth. It’s better for everyone, for the children, if things can be settled as amicably as possible, she concludes.

