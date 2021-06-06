Hollywood Kid Mary Dixie Carter Explores Dark Desires in Novel – ‘The Photographer’ Author – Orange County Register

For Mary Dixie Carter, the inspiration for her first novel “The Photographer” came from a flippant comment made by someone she had hired to take pictures of her children a few years ago.

“She is a very talented photographer and the photos were beautiful,” says Carter. “But when they came back, the children’s eyes were a vivid cobalt blue.

“I said, ‘I wish my children’s eyes were their true color,’ she says. “And she said, ‘There is no real color.'”

Mary Dixie Carter’s debut novel “The Photographer” is a psychological thriller about envy and manipulation. (Photo by Beowulf Sheehan)

Mary Dixie Carter’s debut novel “The Photographer” is a psychological thriller about envy and manipulation. (Image courtesy of Minotaur Books)

Mary Dixie Carter’s debut novel “The Photographer” is a psychological thriller about envy and manipulation. (Photo by Beowulf Sheehan, book cover courtesy of Minotaur Books)

The words stuck with her, and Carter wondered: what if a character took this to the extreme?

“I was interested in a person who thinks like that,” she says of creating a fictional character from that simple exchange. “It just chooses to make the picture and ignore the truth. She lies to herself as much as she twists things to others. They are the most convincing liars. They believe it then, they tell you what they tell you.

“The Photographer” takes this concept and works with it. Delta Dawn, a southerner on the wrong side of the slopes, becomes a successful photographer in New York. Despite this, she still wants the life she imagines for herself whenever she looks through her lens at the richest and most successful families who hire her.

When the seemingly perfect Straub family hires him to film their child’s birthday party, Delta becomes determined to navigate their way through their lives in the increasingly bizarre ways Carter’s psychological thriller describes.

“Everyone’s doing it, that kind of lie to yourself, telling you a better version of your life,” Carter says. “But Delta, really, takes it to the extreme. It’s sort of a metaphor for what she does in photographs, it’s also what she does in her own real life.

“And there is sort of no boundary and no recognition of the boundary between what’s real and what’s not.”

Become a novelist

If the name Mary Dixie Carter sounds vaguely familiar to you, there are good reasons. Her mother was actress Dixie Carter, whose long Hollywood career included the role of Julia Sugarbaker on the longtime sitcom “Designing Women.”

Carter, whose stepfather was actor Hal Holbrook, also entered the family business.

“I did mostly theater, a lot of classical theater, Oscar Wilde, Tennessee Williams, and I loved it,” Carter says. “The reason I stopped acting was to go work for my father, who at the time was the owner and publisher of the New York Observer.”

Shortly after the newspaper was sold, Carter left to write – as a freelance writer and finishing yet another unpublished novel – capitalizing not only on her life experience, but also a graduate degree in creative writing.

“I think journalism training is extremely helpful,” Carter says. “It forces you to be clear and concise and a bit faster.

“I also think my acting experience is useful to me as a writer,” she adds. “I feel like the same process that I would use, when I was exploring a character and finding a character as an actor, I do the same as a writer. Trying to get into it. the body of the character, like, really trying to be in their head and in their body.

And growing up around actors and artists has also had an almost subconscious effect on her emergence as a novelist, Carter says.

“Being in the world of theater and music kind of seeps in like a kind of osmosis,” she says. “Especially if you’re exposed to all of this when you’re really, really young.

“My stepdad, I don’t know if you know his one-man show, ‘Mark Twain Tonight’, I’ve seen him probably 30, 40 times,” Carter says. “The number of times I saw him play that and heard Mark Twain’s lyrics, I could practically recite entire sections of it.

“That kind of familiarity with the arts, no matter what the art field, rubs off on you. I think that informs everything.

A fish out of the water

Carter’s character name Delta Dawn is taken, as some will recall, from the song of the same name that was recorded in the early 1970s by Tanya Tucker, Helen Reddy, and Bette Midler, and went on to become a hit. for the first two.

“A lot of people know the lyrics – I don’t think it matters whether you know them or not – but deep in my head, the kind of spirit the woman in the song shares a lot with Delta Dawn,” Carter says. of his choice of name.

She has always been drawn to this because of the southern nature of her own name, in which Mary Dixie, not Mary, is how she has always been known.

“I have a very southern name, and I’ve never really lived in the South; I’ve lived in New York and Los Angeles, and I have a lot of family in the South, ”Carter says. “So I’ve always had this kind of weird fish out of the water about my name, which doesn’t quite belong to New York, doesn’t quite belong to Los Angeles either.

“And so I thought of her as having the name of a fish out of water,” she said. “Something that marks her as being different, and maybe a name that she wouldn’t necessarily be comfortable with, but that she can’t walk away from either.”

Likewise, Carter says the character can’t escape his past – raised by parents who worked as janitors at Disney World, possibly abused in his youth. Although partly aware that her natural talent, intelligence and good looks could open doors for her, she still can’t escape the feeling that she has to plot and cheat to get to where she wants to be.

As the book unfolds, the stakes rise for Delta and the family she targets. Will she succeed? Will his lies and deceptions be revealed? It’s a natural TV series – the rights have been sold, the project in development – in the vein of shows like “Big Little Lies” or “Little Fires Everywhere”.

“I can’t share any details on this, but I’m extremely excited about it and I’m thrilled with everyone who’s working on it,” Carter said.

Delta, to be clear, shares no similarities with the photographer whose flippant commentary ignited Carter’s imagination.

“I still see her every now and then,” she said, adding “The character has nothing to do with her.”

As for the end of the book, well, it wouldn’t be fair to say too much. The only clue you’ll get is Carter’s response to the question of whether Delta is happy with the way things are going.

“I don’t think she will ever be satisfied,” Carter said. “She might think she’s been for a little while. But my feeling is that it probably won’t last, whatever. “