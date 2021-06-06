What to know before watching “USS Pennsylvania”





It’s a race to stop “the start” when Morgan (Lennie James) boards a mission aboard a nuclear submarine filled with walkers in Fear the living deadpenultimate episode of the season, “USS Pennsylvania”. Escaped serial killer Teddy (John Glover), along with former Naval Weapons Officer Riley (Nick Stahl) and the newest follower of “the end is the beginning” Dakota (Zoe Colletti), have been planning to launch missiles since. the failed submarine and destroy everything to unlock their new start. Warheads will destroy everything except Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), whom Teddy locked up in a Cold War-era bunker under the Tramlin Resort. 1. Teddy has spent decades in prison. The Deadly Murderer is a serial killer convicted and put behind bars by Detective John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine), who once again finds himself arresting the charismatic cult leader after Teddy’s life sentence has been commuted by the zombie apocalypse. 2. Teddy got the two missile keys. When two of Teddy’s followers fail to retrieve the key Morgan removed from the body of bounty hunter Emile (Demetrius Grosse) at the start of Season 6, he sends Riley to find Morgan while a pregnant Grace (Karen David ) gives birth. In the episode “In Dreams”, Morgan does not give up the key until Riley threatens to shoot Grace. 3. Alicia learned what Teddy had planned. In “Mother,” Teddy tells captive Alicia that the key will launch a missile from a grounded submarine stranded in Galveston, Texas. Only after everything is destroyed can the worthy survivors “start over” and rebuild the world. Alicia may be the only one safe from the “USS Pennsylvania”.

Here are the 6 things you need to know before a new episode of #FearTWD tomorrow or stream it now with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/9eSMzVzcI9 – FearTWD (@FearTWD) June 5, 2021 4. Dakota escaped and joined Teddy’s group. Dakota is after the “fresh start” that she failed to find with Morgan and Alicia’s group. She moves away from the community of Morgan and Alicia mothers after vengeful widow June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) guns down Dakota’s mother Ginny (Colby Minifie) in “Things Left to Do”. 5. Dakota turned on Alicia. In “Mother,” an armed Dakota sided with Teddy, who affectionately nicknamed her “Sioux” after Sioux Falls: her favorite town in the Dakotas. 6. Alicia has been locked in a bunker. Alicia manages to radio Strand (Colman Domingo) with the order to alert Morgan about the submarine, but she is picked up and locked in the bunker where Teddy says she is “going to rebuild the world”. When a provocative Alicia tells Teddy that she won’t make the world the way he wants, Teddy says, “That’s what I’m counting on.” “USS Pennsylvania” airs tonight at 9 / 8c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things The Walking Dead Universe.







