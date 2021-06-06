When R Madhavan spoke of “beautiful women” at work, how he took his wife Sarita Birje to the shoot | Entertainment News





Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sunday. He took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of the couple and wished them on the occasion. “It’s been 22 years and you still bring out the child in me. Happy birthday honey. I love you very much,” said the caption. Sarita shared a post from yesterday and today, with a photo from the couple’s wedding and wished the actor. “It’s been 22 years and you still bring out the child in me happy birthday honey love you very much @actormaddy,” she said. However, did you know that Madhavan and Sarita’s love story began with a dinner party. The couple first met in 1991, when Madhavan was Sarita’s teacher. Speaking to a major daily, Madhavan revealed that he was teaching a subject in Sarita’s class. “I was teaching a personality development course in Kolhapur when I met Sarita,” Madhavan revealed. She aspired for a job on an airliner and attended my classes. When she finally put the cat in a bag, she thought it was partly because of my classes. and took me to a thank you dinner. That’s how it started, “he added. Madhavan married a year before making her big screen debut with Alaipayuthey. Soon after, he made his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, alongside Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan. Madhavan became an instant hit among women. Madhavan’s wedding anniversary wish for Sarita. In the same interview with the daily, Madhavan said he received helpful marriage advice from director Mani Ratnam. “He said many couples fatally test their relationships when it’s not necessary,” Madhavan said. “I realized there was a lot of temptation to be in outdoor shoots in the company of beautiful women. . I took Sarita everywhere I went. That way she was there. When I was introduced to actresses. I was never alone during my outing schedules. When Sarita sees me in a romantic scene, she knows the feelings behind it are not real, ”he added. Also read: Enter R Madhavan’s Home in Mumbai, a Mix of Traditional and Modern Style. See the pictures As for his work, Madhavan was last seen in Maara, the Tamil remake of the Malayalam movie Charlie. The film was released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video. The actor will soon appear in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He not only plays the main role, but also became a director for the project. Related stories

