Aquaman 2: Patrick Wilson TEASES a Bigger and Better DC Sequel; The actor reveals he has been training for 8 weeks

Actor Patrick Wilson recently spoke candidly about his highly anticipated Aquaman 2 movie! The actor who is also the helm of new movie The Conjouring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the 47-year-old actor spoke to ET and revealed he is working hard to reprise his role as King Orm aka Ocean Master, in the DC Universe With James, when he comes back for a sequel, it gets bigger and better and bigger and funnier, more action, more character work, Patrick shared.

He also added: This is my eighth week of training. In about a month they start, then I go and in a few months we start. The actor will return in the sequel alongside his former co-stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. The film is currently set to hit theaters in December 2022.

Last week Jason spoke about the long-awaited film. During his interview with the Drew Barrymore Show, Momoa revealed that after Aquaman’s first film, he “dreamed” of a second one and also pitched his big idea to the studios. Excitingly enough, Momoa got the nod from Warner Bros., and as a result, the actor revealed that he co-wrote the first draft of the sequel. Detailing the process of how it turned out, Momoa said he and his writing partner worked on the idea. “We did the first treatment, then James [James Wan] and our original writer David [David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick] finished and all our hearts are there. Instead of just getting a script and doing it like you’re 100% encouraged by your director and your co-writers, so it’s exciting for me and I’m happy to go there. “

