Kate Winslet Says It’s A ‘Myth’ Hollywood Women Are Always Perfect

She recently called the directors of her new show for wanting to air out her body, now Kate Winslet reassures us that Hollywood women don’t look “perfect” all the time. The star of the new hit television series The Easttown Mare told the Telegraph that it was a myth that Hollywood stars looked great all the time. She went on to say that playing a relatable character on her new show allowed her to “cut that myth.” Read more from woman & home: The best travel pillows for every type of travel and sleeper

The best scented candles for a home that smells good

Best Kindles for eBook Lovers – We Help You Decide Which To Buy The Titanic actress said, “I have to say there is a myth around famous Hollywood women that they look perfect all the time.” “For me, playing Mare was almost an opportunity to shatter that myth and show that he’s just a real person, a real mother juggling real life. I definitely feel more obligated now. to make sure the characters I play seem relevant and accessible. “ The HBO miniseries see Kate ditching her English character to play Mare Sheehan, a troubled detective whose life is turned upside down after she reopens an investigation into a missing girl in her hometown of Philadelphia. The stress of her job is exacerbated by her complicated personal life, which is shaped by family tribulations and complex romances. From her rustic backdrop to her rugged costume design, Easttown’s stripped-down mare features Kate Winslet without any filters. However, Kate revealed this week that the director wants the airbrush. She claimed that the show’s director, Craig Zobel, “assured her” that he could airbrush “a little bulging belly” out of her sex scene in the first episode. Of course, Kate immediately rejected his offer, telling her, “Don’t you dare!” The actress, who admitted to dyeing her hair while in lockdown, also said she wasn’t the type to do huge rituals when it comes to her beauty routine. “We can’t deny our age, but we can challenge our years by doing what we can to keep our skin boosted and hydrated,” she said. “I think the anti-aging treatments are fantastic. If the product says it helps with fine lines then it better do its job.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos