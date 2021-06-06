Connect with us

John Stewart’s new costume shows why Guy Gardner is a style icon

In Green Lantern, John Stewart faces the Infinite Frontier era with a new costume that explains why Guy Gardner is a pioneer of the DC Universe.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Green Lantern # 3 by Geoffrey Thorne, Tom Raney, Marco Santucci, Michael Atiyeh and Rob Leigh, on sale now.

A new mission for the Green Lantern Corps has sent John Stewart to parts of space that had yet to be explored. But when he found himself stranded in an unknown world without his ring after an explosion destroyed Oa’s central battery, John had to turn to his old training as a soldier to survive in this new environment.

But as Green Lantern # 3 reveals, that’s not the only thing that’s changed. Without a ring, John cannot generate his trademark suit, so he created his own, one with a distinctly asymmetrical design as opposed to the usual symmetry used by the standard Green Lantern uniform. However, his choice of costume sets a precedent for Corps members who stand out from the rest of the Green Lanterns in significant ways.

Most of the Earth’s Green Lanterns have costumes that are quite symmetrical and balanced in design. Favored by traditionalists like Hal Jordan and John Stewart, these uniforms express the calm and consistency that befits members of the universe’s premier peacekeeping force. However, some of Earth’s other Green Lanterns don’t have that same symmetrical design, which is usually the first visual clue that they’re not the typical ringlinger.

This design trend really started with Guy Gardner and the asymmetrical suit he started wearing in the 80’s. This helped set him apart from other members of the Corps, giving him a unique look that set him apart from the other two Lanterns. Human Body. Unlike other human lanterns, Guy is loud and arrogant with a temper that makes him dangerous if left on his own. So, in many ways, the asymmetrical design of his outfit is a warning that he is not a lantern to be taken lightly and that he is not following the rules to the letter.

Green Lantern Kyle Rayner Guy Gardner

However, Kyle Rayner’s asymmetrical costume had more to do with its unusual place in the lantern lore than anything else. When he became Green Lantern, he was effectively the last Green Lantern, and he was only chosen because Ganthet needed someone to take the last Ring of Power after Hal Jordan succumbed to the influence. by Parallax. Kyle was chosen because of his ability to sense fear and then overcome it, making future Lanterns less susceptible to the same force that ruined Hal.

Distant sector Jo Mullein also has an asymmetrical look that similarly reflects his distance from the larger Green Lantern Corps. Her station in the far sector meant that she couldn’t rely on the same resources as the other lanterns, so her ring is not recharged by the power battery, but by her own will to live with fear. This makes her less powerful, but arguably more courageous than any other lantern. Her off-model costume is a visual reflection of the difference between her and the other Lanterns.

Guy’s costume may have set the precedent for asymmetric lantern costumes to stand out from other Corps members, but he wasn’t the last to do so. For him, Kyle and Jo, these asymmetrical suits became their defining looks, a way to stand out from the Sea of ​​Green Lanterns.

And separated from the Corps in a strange part of the universe, John has an asymmetrical look to signify he’s on his own and prove that he doesn’t need the power of a Green Lantern to be a hero.

Namor: How Alpha Flight forced the submariner to leave the Avengers


