Red left star on the outfit

Holly Willoughby joined The Masked Dancer’s jury for the finale (ITV) What was Holly Willoughby wearing in The Masked Dancer? Holly wore a bright yellow one-shoulder dress by Alex Perry for the finale of The Masked Dancer. It is quite expensive. The crepe dress sold in 1790. However, Holly remained a little red as Louis Smith, who was later unveiled as Carwash and crowned champion, danced on stage. Read More: Holly Willoughby Ready for ‘Huge Pay Raise’ Amid Legal Battle? Getting up to dance, Holly suddenly realized that she looked like one of her dancers who were also dressed in head to toe yellow. Except they weren’t wearing a designer dress, they were in terrycloth costumes. Holly laughs at her outfit After the show, Holly posted details of her outfit on Instagram. After paying homage to the dancers, including her relationship Tamzin Outhwaite, Holly laughed at herself again. Read more: Holly Willoughby teases her acting debut with backstage pic She said: “Who behind the mask hope you enjoyed the show tonight, can’t believe I wasn’t @glamzin so proud of her !!!! Also kudos to @ louissmith1989 for being a epic champion! 🕺🏻 🎭. “Thanks to the whole @themaskeddanceruk team for letting me come and play.” She then added: “Dress by @alexperryofficial And Jewelery @stephenwebsterjewellery 💛 #sponge.”





Holly Willoughby got her face red as she teamed up with the terrycloth dancers last night (ITV) What did the fans say about Holly? Her stylist Danni Whiteman was one of the first to comment, poking fun at Holly’s hashtag. However, no one else was laughing at Holly’s expense. In fact, her fans commented that she looked utterly gorgeous. I wish you took a photo with these two sponges! “Seriously, who else could wear a yellow dress like this?” Said one. “You look gorgeous Holls, you look really good with this color,” said another. A third commented: “You were gorgeous tonight. “ However, one fan commented that Holly missed a trick. They said, “I would like you to take a picture with these two sponges!” “ Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.







