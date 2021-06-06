Priyanka Chopra Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Relaxed Weekend, With Comfortable Clothes And Sunshine, See Photos | Entertainment News

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Sunday and gave fans a glimpse of her relaxing weekend. Priyanka shared a sunny selfie. In the photo, the actor was seen resting on a lawn chair as the sun shone on her.

The actor wore a tie-dye blue ensemble and bright red lipstick. She shared the photo with the caption, “Sunday ..”

From the release of his film The White Tiger, to the end of filming on Citadel, to the launch of his book Unfinished and the creation of a fundraiser to help India fight the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic , Priyanka had her hands full.

The actor has spent most of his time this year in London. However, she recently took a little trip to Los Angeles to accompany her husband, singer Nick Jonas, to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which he hosted. The occasion also served as a reunion for the couple after Nick injured himself while filming a stunt scene.

After the awards show, Priyanka shared a photo of the couple kissing at the event and wrote a message of appreciation for it. “Husband Appreciation Post. Even a cracked rib can’t stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed today! I love you so much! ” she captioned the post.

Priyanka has many projects going on. The actor will be seen in The Matrix 4, Text For You, Citadel and an upcoming project with Mindy Kaling. Earlier this year, Priyanka also confirmed that her next Bollywood film will be released in 2022.