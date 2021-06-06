WASHINGTON Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Sunday she supports a law prohibiting companies from paying ransoms to hackers who hold their information hostage, comments that come after a series of recent cyber attacks against companies responsible for critical parts of America’s infrastructure.

In an interview on “Meet the Press”, Granholm admitted that she was not sure Congress or President Joe Biden was ready to take this step, but she warned that paying ransoms only emboldened them. more pirates. And she said private companies must take responsibility and inform the federal government when they come under attack for the good of the country.

Everyone needs to wake up and play their game in terms of protection, but also in terms of telling the federal government if it is under attack. A lot of these private companies don’t want to tell people, they shouldn’t pay for ransomware but they should let us know so that we can protect the rest of the country, she said.

I don’t know if Congress or the President is at this point, she said of a ban on paying ransom to cybercriminals, but I think we need to send this strong message that paying ransomware only exacerbates and accelerates the problem. You encourage bad actors.

While cyber attacks are nothing new, recent and high-profile attacks have shed light on the vulnerabilities that have threatened both key infrastructure and supply chains in America and around the world.

Last month, an attack on Colonial Pipeline prompted the company to shut down key pipelines that supplied the eastern United States, causing gas shortages and soaring prices. And last week, the attack on JBS, one of the world’s largest meat suppliers, briefly raised concerns about a wider ripple effect on the meat industry.

Both of these attacks involved ransomware, an attack involving hackers infiltrating a system and demanding ransom. And Colonial Pipeline finally paid the ransom of the pirates.

Cyber ​​security experts have long warned of these types of attacks, especially by Russian-based hacking groups, where US officials say hackers have wide latitude as long as they only attack the West. .

NBC News reported that the White House is considering cyber attacks on hackers by Russian actors following the recent incidents.

Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Called on the United States to treat Russia as a virtually criminal enterprise in order to fend off a series of cyber attacks and other aggressive actions by the country.

Blunt, head of the political wing of the GOP Senates, argued that the United States needs to face Russian aggression with a stronger offensive push, saying retaliatory cyber attacks are a way of pushing back.

You really have to treat Russia like it’s practically a criminal enterprise. They harbor criminals, they don’t appreciate the rule of law or any type of personal freedom, Blunt said on “Meet the Press”.

We have to push back when there is no penalty, there are no sanctions, it’s hard to find who does and even when you can find where they are we haven’t really sanctioned countries effectively. that protect this kind of activity.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner D-Va. Warned in a separate interview that the scale of these cyber attacks poses an even greater risk if hackers decide to attack critical infrastructure.

Warner said the debate over whether to ban ransomware attackers from paying is a worthy debate. But he proposed a three-pronged strategy: legislation that would require companies to notify the government in the event of a hack, an effort to foster international cooperation to hold bad actors accountable, and push for additional transparency if a company decides to. pay a ransom.

We’ve been talking about cyber for a long time, but eventually the American public is starting to realize the ramifications of these cyber attacks, Warner said.

What really worries me is seeing the kind of massive system-wide attack that took place last year, the SolarWinds attack. There the Russians entered 18,000 different companies. If this attack had been an effort to shut down our system, our economy would have come to a halt.