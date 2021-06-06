Hottest Trade Shows, Tools, Trends & Products – The Hollywood Reporter

BLEACH LONDON’S FIRST AMERICAN SHOW

Home of semi-permanent hair color, Bleach London Salon was co-founded in 2010 by stellar colorist Alex Brownsell (clients include Harry Styles, Alexa Chung and Florence Welch) with his entrepreneur friend Sam Campbell.

For the past five years, model Georgia May Jagger has invested in the trendy business that will open its first US outpost in Beverly Grove in mid-June. “Alex was the hair assistant during my very first photoshoot… I think she is the best hairdresser in the world! Says the Brit, who owns a home in LA. “I’ve always had a hard time finding a place to get my hair done here – a lot of salons are based on that pretty intense, old-school Hollywood feeling, so I felt there was something missing in the market. Brownsell adds, “It was Georgia’s idea to do the show in LA”

The arty and intimate space has only four lounge chairs. One-on-one personalized service ($ 500 to $ 1,000 with Brownsell, which sees new clients for the first time in 10 years) includes consultation, moodboard, color, fit, burst, products prescribed for home maintenance and a 30-minute touch-up session at a later date.

The shelves are stocked with Bleach London hair products ($ 13- $ 25), including color in a range of eye-catching shades, such as Mandarin dream.

Bleach London

Bleach London Tangerine Dream Super Cool Color

$ 12.50

on Amazon.com

Buy now

“Copper is the buzzword now – everyone wants the look,” says Brownsell. “Even on the blonde side, we’re seeing warmer tones being embraced, like Billie Eilish’s warm creamy blonde, very different from a few years ago when everyone had an icy color. I have a very exciting client [coming in] called Jerry Hall [Jagger’s mother]. She’s going to get some copper. It is really very daring. I was surprised!”

The living room atmosphere is multisensory, from the iridescent epoxy flooring and sculptural marble sink to the digital art projected onto the ceiling and a sound bath basin, which pay homage to Brownsell’s affection for ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response). “It’s about hearing and seeing something that evokes a feeling in you and an emotional response from your body,” Brownsell explains of ethics, seen on the brand’s TikTok channel.

“The sink where you wash your hair looks like a piece of black volcanic rock, like something out of a science fiction movie,” Jagger explains. “The concept is very immersive.

Part of the Green Salon Collective, Bleach London is committed to sustainability, with a charging station coming soon. 8024 West Third St., blanchimentlondon.com

Style bar at the Dyson Demo Store in Los Angeles.

Courtesy of Dyson

DYSON DEMO STORE BLOW BAR

Lady Gaga, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Van Ness take care of their hair with Dyson’s powerful styling tools, such as the Supersonic hair dryer ($ 400) and Corrale straightener ($ 500), which incorporate the British company’s innovative digital motor and air pressure technology.

Dyson

Dyson Corrale Straightener

$ 500

Buy now

In June, the Dyson Demo Store in Westfield Century City will become the only place in the United States to roll out a blow-dry bar with an eight-style menu for all hair types ($ 50, can be applied as store credit on same day product purchases only).

Hollywood hairstylists Jen Atkin (Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba) and Matthew Collins (Priyanka Chopra) are brand ambassadors, and the new wash and styling departments will only use Atkin’s OUAI hair products. For summer hair, Atkin advises: “Before going to the beach or the swimming pool, apply the OUAI Treatment Mask to deeply condition your strands and protect them from salt water or drying chlorine. 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, dyson.com

YEAH

OUAI Treatment Mask

$ 38

Buy now

THE NEW BOOK OF TRACEY CUNNINGHAM

“Yesterday I saw Halle Berry, Charlize Theron and Bebe Rexha,” celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham said of some of the clients she sees at the Wick Salon in Beverly Hills (8820 Burton Road, mechesalonla.com). Even her early days in the business had a touch of celebrity: in the 90s, Bette Midler paid for Cunningham’s education at the Marinello School of Beauty in Los Angeles, after the stylist worked as a nanny for the actress.

Now Cunningham – whose client list also includes Emma Stone, Priyanka Chopra, Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez – is sharing everything she’s learned with the world in her first book, Tracey Cunningham’s true color ($ 27; Abrams). It’s packed with inspiring images of famous women with fantastic locks through the ages and a story of hair moments – like Howard Hughes’ $ 10,000 challenge in 1931 to any stylist who could recreate Jean Harlow’s shade of blonde and rise to stardom in the late 70s. hair endorsements.

Tracey Cunningham’s true color

$ 24.34

on Amazon.com

Buy now

“The first thing you can do to look younger isn’t Botox, it’s not creams, it’s hair color,” Cunningham explains. It also includes hair tips from doctors and nutritionists “because people ask me questions like I’m a doctor and I’m like, ‘Honey, I went to school for 1,600 hours in Marinello! “”

Regarding current trends, “A lot of people ask for red,” she says, adding that one of the main requests is “when a brunette gets natural highlights and [wants to] i still feel like a brunette. For maintenance, she recommends hair binding products from the company Olaplex in Santa Barbara, of which she is the ambassador. “The n ° 3 [Hair Perfector] is a pre-shampoo treatment that makes the hair stronger. Everyone notices a huge difference.

Olaplex

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

28 $

Buy now

A version of this story first appeared in the June 2 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.