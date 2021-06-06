BTSs Butter is Historic Victory Among All Korean Artists on Canada Sales Chart





LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 20: (LR) In this image posted on May 20, V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jimin, … [+] BTS’s Jungkook and J-Hope pose for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which airs on May 23, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Billboard Music Awards 2021 via Getty Images)

via Getty Images

BTS can sell music like hardly anyone in the music industry, especially when it comes to a new song that has been hype for weeks and is heavily promoted as the last single from the group. This setting, the band sees their latest Butter launch off to a flying start in just about every country in the world, and the performance of the tracks in Canada is historic in more ways than one. Butter is starting its time on the digital song sales chart in Canada at No. 1, which is not shocking as it was the best-selling song in many places. The track is the second leader of K-pop favorites (although Butter is performed entirely in English), and with another champion under its belt, the seven-member vocal group landed the third leader on the sales-only list. among musical acts originating in South Korea. Additionally, with a second No.1 on the Canadian digital song sales chart, BTS broke with another South Korean superstar to win the most smashes of the tally. They first reached the top last year when their disco-pop hit Dynamite hit the top. The only other song released by a South Korean musician to reach # 1 on Canada’s digital song sales chart is Psys Gangnam Style, which peaked almost a decade ago. Now it ranks second among all the musical groups in the Asian territory to reach the highest point of the shopping-oriented list, although it is still a fairly small number of winners, as these are still the early days for widespread adoption of South Korean. acts in the nation of the North. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Butter is BTS’s thirteenth chance at the top 10 of the digital song sales chart in Canada, and they’ve now seen at least three tracks hit just one rung before running the show. Looking at the full 50 spot tally, the group has now sent at least 50 tracks to the roster. MORE FORBESBTS could have made $ 80,000 an hour last week on YouTube

